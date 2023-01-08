(Zhejiang News on the 8th) (Fiona) in “ “I got my wish and challenged” “” Yao “A corner, Then play the role of “Qian Feiyan”, watched by two major actors 、 Directing the play, the process was full of gunpowder.

After Charmaine Sheh restored the costume of “Er Chun” in “Golden Branch Desire” in the previous episode, she will play “Er Chun” again in this episode for the drama “Scheming of the Palace”. ” corner, she posted a still photo on Weibo yesterday, leaving a message: “Liu Sanhao is back after 13 years. “

Charmaine Sheh re-enacts “The Scheming of the Palace” to show her youth

However, this time the style is different from that of the past. Instead of combing the hair in a bun, it has long hair and a shawl, which is a bit more youthful. Good words”, “I can afford it, so I can let it go”, “How come you haven’t changed for so many years”, etc., which aroused the memories of netizens.

Before the official acting, Hui Yinghong, She Shiman and Zhou Jieqiong, who are still newcomers in acting, and Hui Yinghong exchanged a few lines, reflecting the humbleness and timidity of being a maid, which was highly praised by Hui Yinghong. However when it was Fiona Sit’s turn, it was Charmaine Sheh’s turn. Although it was only two short lines, Charmaine Sheh had already penetrated into the woods and felt like “Liu Sanhao”. She continued: “Have you ever thought about Jinling’s character? You are a princess now, and you will always be a princess. Your smell is gone.”

Seeing that Hui Yinghong was too strict, Charmaine Sheh couldn’t help but said: “I think it’s a bit too much pressure on her.” Unexpectedly, Hui Yinghong teased Charmaine Sheh: “You are really good, you Charmaine, you are really good, you are really good.” Then he retorted: “What pressure do you think I put on her? You know, beautiful lies killed her!” Charmaine Sheh also added: “It’s not telling lies, but don’t put so much pressure on her, we will slow down Slow adjustment”, the two also had some minor disputes due to disagreements.

Hui Yinghong: I’m just an ugly person

Hui Yinghong said more sharply afterwards, “We are running out of time, maybe I am just an ‘ugly person’, who will make everyone angry and dislike it, but when you go home and think about it, why should I give so much to you. Afterwards while speaking and leaving the table, Charmaine Sheh also said with a smile: “I’ll have a sip of water first”, to relieve the tension, making Fiona Sit a little embarrassed, and Zhou Jieqiong also at a loss, but it can’t be ruled out that the editing is the cause.