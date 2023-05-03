Inflation: for private measurements, in April it was above 7%

Inflation for April, which INDEC will announce next Friday the 12th, was above 7% according to various private measurements.

For example, the GBA Ecolatina CPI rose to 7.2% (+109.9% year-on-year); the CPI Online for Bahía Blanca was 7.90% and the consultancy CyT ASesores Económicos estimated the rise at 7.6% in Buenos Aires.

In Córdoba, the Department of Statistics and Trends of the Center for Grocers and Retail Merchants registered an inflation of 8.24%.

Ecolatina

“Although it slowed down compared to March, mainly due to a lower incidence of “regulated” prices (+3.2%), the average for the second two-month period of 2023 was 0.8 percentage points above January-February,” they said. .

Did the rise in parallel dollars have an impact in the last days of the month? the consultant asks.

“Product of the moment in which the largest number of prices were captured in our survey, the transfer to prices of the exchange rate stress of the last week of April did not have a relevant impact on our measurement. But it is possible that INDEC delivers a higher record than our CPI”, they explained.

“We hope that the drag left by that week will be fully captured in May, the month for which we project inflation to exceed 8%,” they guessed from Ecolatina.

In addition, the consultant explained that the most worrying thing -in the context of a growing trend in poverty- is that the growth of inflation is driven by Food and Beverages”, which registered a variation of 8.9%.

IPC Online

“April maintains the new floor of March, with almost 8 points of variation. All the chapters show volatility with strong intensity in the first week”, they explained in Bahía Blanca.

“Unfortunately, Food and beverages remains in the 9-point line, affecting the basic indicators of economic well-being. In addition, Housing and basic services and Recreation continue to be among those that register the greatest variation, being Rentals and Electricity the ones that promoted the first, and various tourism services those that propped up the second”, they added.

For the measurement, interannual inflation reached 97.35% and the accumulated in the year to 29.88%.

C&T Consultants

The S&T retail price survey for the GBA region presented a monthly increase of 7.6% in April, the highest since July 2022, exceeding the value of March, which is usually a month of high inflation due to seasonal factors.

“The month started with a strong acceleration in the prices of Food and Beverages (especially vegetables) and was followed by another more general one in the last week of the month, coinciding with the skyrocketing of the alternative exchange rates, although they stood out especially clothing, electronic products and tourism”, they explained.

Food and beverages grew 9.5% according to this firm.

The interannual variation climbed to 112.4%, the highest since September 1991.

storekeepers

According to the measurement of the Grocers, the accumulated inflation during the first quarter of the year, reached 30.78%. Meanwhile, the interannual rate is 111.18%.

In addition, the projected inflation for all of 2023 (“Which should have been modified again”, they clarified), is estimated at 116%.

“The Total Basic Basket, which determines the poverty line, reached an amount of $211,192.54 in April; the minimum value that a family of 4 members needed during that period to basically cover food and non-food expenses,” they said.

The indigence line -for the same type of family of 4 members- stood at $115,547 68 during April – according to the registered value of the Basic Food Basket, which had an abrupt and historic rise of 12.72% for said period.” they added.

Other important indicators obtained in the report, carried out on a population sample of the province of Córdoba, through personal and individual surveys of Heads of Households are the following:

46.2% of Households could not access all the food that makes up the Basic Food Basket during April.

Of those households that were able to fully access the CBA, only 26.6% were able to do so with their own resources; while the remaining 73.4% were assisted with some type of state aid (AUH/Tarjeta Alimentar – Social Card of the Province of Córdoba. and/or others) to achieve this objective.

79.3% of the family groups had to spend during April, more than 50% of their total income, only on food.

87.4% of households had to finance food with credit cards and/or borrowed money.

64.2% of the families surveyed stated that they had not been able to afford current and/or contingency expenses for the month of April 2023. And those who were able to pay for these expenses did so using mostly credit cards.

57% of Family Groups had to spend saved money to cover essential expenses for the April 2023 period.

34% of those consulted had to borrow money from family and/or friends during April 2023, to meet essential expenses.

With the same urgent objective, 13% of Heads of Households requested loans from financial institutions and/or private lenders during April 2023.

29% of the Families, during April 2023, sold some property of their property, to meet essential expenses of their family group.

The main debts in arrears of the families surveyed were during April 2023:

– Credit Cards 52.4%

– Rates, Taxes and Services 28.3%

– Credits and Loans 7.8%

