It would not occur to most of us to imagine that monetary has a

moral component. Catholic prelates are as silent about matters like

fiat money, central banking and inflation and as are the secular

ethicists. But the production of currency is not just a matter for

the technocrats, and the Catholic tradition once had something to

say on the topic. Economist Guido Hülsmann has combined the

moral-economic analysis of the scholastics, particularly the

14th-century bishop Nicholas Oresme (who wrote that debauching the

currency is worse than either usury or prostitution), with the

insights of the Austrian school of economics in order to formulate

an authentically Christian Ethics of Money Production for

the modern age.

Links:

Guido Hülsmann’s website http://www.guidohulsmann.com/

Jörg Guido Hülsmann, The Ethics of Money Production:

Buy https://amzn.to/2lifyQT

or read for free https://mises.org/library/ethics-money-production

Thomas’s series of articles on Prof. Hülsmann’s book https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/articles.cfm?id=694

Read Nicholas Oresme’s of Moneta for free

https://mises.org/library/de-moneta-nicholas-oresme-and-english-mint-documents

Timestamps:

3:13 Interview with Guido

Hnobleman

Part 1: Money and Banking

3:51 Silence of Catholic social teaching on money production;

using scholastic tradition, esp. Nicole Oresme, as a source

5:38 What is the “Austrian school” of economics and why would

the Catholic mind find it compelling?

10:58 Competing definitions of money: commodity or sign?

14:54 Origin and evolution of banking; from simple money

warehousing to fractional reserve

21:00 Varying origins of fractional reserve banking in

Europe

25:10 Absence of legal and contractual clarity throughout the

history of fractional reserve banking; attempts by states to keep

banks from going bankrupt leading to the creation of central

banks

Part 2: Inflation and Its Consequences

34:53 Three unprecedented modern developments: the abandonment

of precious metals, the imposition of fiat money, constant

inflation

40:19 The first economist was a scholastic: Bishop Oresme on

inflation and the debasement of coinage

48:56 Render to Caesar: does all money belong to the government?

Oresme says governments may not alter previously existing moneys

without the consent of the entire community

50:54 Inflation worse than usury and prostitution according to

Oresme; deceptive practices by governments

54:01 Similar economic consequences of debasement of coinage and

modern inflation: Enrichment of earliest recipients of new money at

the expense of latest recipients

57:54 A uniquely modern recurrence: the business cycle as a

result of fractional reserve banking

1:00:43 Central banks incentivizing commercial banks to

irresponsible behavior leading to the 2008 financial crisis

1:08:26 Cultural consequences of inflation: a debt-based

economy, borrowing and investment prioritized over saving,

materialism and short-term thinking

1:12:45 This week’s excerpts: Aristotle,

Jean-Baptiste Say, Etienne Gilson