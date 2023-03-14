Consumer prices (CPI) rose by 6.6% in February and 102.5% compared to the same month last year, according to INDEC, which represents the first episode of triple-digit inflation in Argentina since the early 1990s. Prices accumulated a 13.1% rise in the first two months.

In February, the division with the highest increase in the month was Food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.8%), mainly due to the incidence of the increase in Meat and derivatives and Milk, dairy products and eggs.

The next divisions with the largest increases were Communication (7.8%), which was affected by the rise in telephone and internet services and Restaurants and hotels (7.5%), due to the increases in Restaurants and meals outside the home.

According to INDEC, the increase in prepaid fees also stood out in the period, which had an impact on Health (5.3%); cigarettes, in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.2%); fuels, within Transportation (4.9%); and electricity and water services in some regions, in Housing, water, electricity and other fuels (4.8%).

Private consultants had anticipated an annual inflation of 99%

According to the Survey of Market Expectations (REM) carried out by the Central Bank with different consultants, the number for the second month of the year would be 6.1% “and inflation for the whole year of 99.9%” year-on-year.

For the consulting firm Camilo Tiscornia & Asociados, This month’s numbers will be driven by the 9.2% rise in Food and beverages. In January, the beef price update marked a sudden jump in the numbers.

The Argentine Political Economy Center (CEPA) stated that during February only meat increased 29%. The economists affirmed that “a fairly uniform impact of the increases can be observed in relation to the different cuts, where the intermediate ones are the ones that increased their prices the most: 30.5%, while the expensive and economic ones showed a rise of 29, 2% and 27.7% respectively”.

From the organization they explained that “in general lines there was an acceleration of all its main components, but the most outstanding aspect was the 20% increase in meat, a process that had already started in January and that was accentuated in February.” According to their forecasts, inflation for February will be 6.2%.

In the case of Ecolatina, they estimate that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will mark 6.3%. LCG puts the magnifying glass on food and ensures that the figure in this area will reach 6.8%. It is the same number that INDEC marked in January.

“Behind our forecast is a monthly inflation of 6% in February, which is consistent with annual inflation rising to 101.3% year-on-year from the 98.8% year-on-year registered in January,” the US bank said in its own report. Goldman Sachs.

The Government agreed with the IMF on a change in reserve accumulation goals for 2023 due to the drought

Fair prices and the difficulty of easing the pocket

In line with inflation, Sergio Massa and the Ministry of Economy launched the program Fair Prices to try to give predictability to basic basket products.

However, Ecolatina analyzes that its impact is reflected differentiated in modern channels (supermarkets) and traditional channels (stores or local businesses).

“Since its entry into force, the difference between the increases of some products within the agreement is not minor: for example, in the traditional channel the water rose 10 pp above the modern channel; the noodles, +9 pp; milk, +7 pp; yogurts, +6 pp In a few cases, prices rose more in small businesses than in supermarkets: fresh bread grows -5 pp in traditional ones, flour -7 pp, pure oil -6 pp, yerba mate -1 pp and sugar -8 pp”, they indicated. from the consultant

Inflation hurts any ruling party and in this case, with a context of very poor wages, poverty, indigence and a limiting agreement for the local economy with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the scenario is even more worrisome. Added to all this is the impact that the drought could generate, estimated at losses of up to USD 15,000 million in exports.

GI/ff / ds