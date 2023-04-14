With the news of the inflation rate, which shot up to 7.7 percent in March, the Government spoke of the economic situation and considered that “started a downward trend” that they hope will be made visible “soon”.

This was stated by the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, on their social networks. “The number we see today represents the worst moment of the impact of the war on international prices and the worst drought in the country’s history. We know, it hurts us, it occupies us, how it affects daily life and each family,” he wrote. .

Along these lines, Cerruti maintained: “We are redoubling our efforts, convinced that the path is to sustain the growth and order that we are achieving.”

The official also assured that the situation would improve in the coming months: “And we know that most of the analyzes show us that this was the worst moment and that a downward trend began that we hope to see reflected soon.”

The March number is above what the private consultants had anticipated, and accumulated a 104.3% rise in the last twelve months, reported the INDEC.

In the first quarter, prices rose 21.7%, more than a third of what was projected by the Government for all of 2023.

News in development