Inflation of 70% and dollar at $600, the keys to Massa’s Budget if he wins the elections

From the Ministry of Economy they advanced the inflation goals, economic activity and value of the official dollar contained in the Budget Bill for 2024, which was presented for treatment in the National Congress.

Refering to inflation for next year, the project that the Executive Branch will present predicts that it will reach 70%after having finished with 135% in 2023. The economic team is cautious in the estimates due to the electoral definition and the ups and downs that may occur due to economic plans.

For its part, economic activity would have a recovery of 2.7% in 2024 after a fall of 2.5% this year.

From Economy they consider that the transition from a recessive process to an expansive one will be due to the fact that Exports will increase in 2023 were depressed by the drought, with the consequent positive effect on revenue driven by “withholdings.”

As soon as at the value of the official dollarSergio Massa’s team projects that it will end the year around $607.

Regarding the evolution of the price of the North American currency in the coming months, Until November 15 it will remain at $350, to close the year at $367thus ruling out a possible sudden devaluation after the October elections.

In 2024, a scenario of high gaps between the official price and the alternatives would force the reissue of special incentives for exports such as the so-called “soybean dollar” and greater restrictions for the granting of SIRA to importers.

It is expected that the fiscal deficit is 0.9% of GDP in 2024. A separate document will be sent for legislators to carry out a broad review of tax benefits for companies and other sectors, including the promotion regime for Tierra del Fuego, which would represent 4% of GDP.

With this review and reduction of benefits, a surplus of at least 1 point of GDP could be achieved.

Asked about how the drop in revenue due to the elimination of Profits for workers and the return of VAT, among other measures taken in recent days, will be compensated, officials maintain that will consider the reduction of subsidies and operating expenses.

Additionally, there will be a additional collection from the COUNTRY Tax applied to imports after the STEP.

Regarding rates, it is estimated that there will be a new increase, especially for the residential sector N1, with the aim of greater cost recovery.

