Home » Inflation of services in the US accelerates again
Entertainment

Inflation of services in the US accelerates again

by admin
Inflation of services in the US accelerates again

(Bloomberg) – And indicator of core inflation for services in the United Stateswhich are closely watched by the authorities of the Federal Reserve, picked up again last monthwhich highlights the potentially bumpy road back to the pre-pandemic levels.

The index rose a 4,1% in the 12 months through July, in the first acceleration this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. This increase comes after the 4% recorded in June, which was the lowest in 18 months. In monthly terms, the indicator rose 0.2%

A slowdown in inflation of 3.1% is expected in the United States

The index increased after the rise in the interest rate of the Central Bank

Last month, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powelland his colleagues raised the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 22 years. The Fed’s next policy meeting will be in September, and additional data on employment and inflation will be available before then. Investors currently expect rates to remain unchanged.

A similar indicator that also excludes medical services, which have been affected in recent months by changes in the financial results of health insurers, rose 0.4% per month, the highest percentage since March. That calculation is more consistent with the inflation gauge the Fed uses as its official target, which is based on personal consumption spending prices and is not affected by health insurer margins.

Translated by Paulina Munita.

See also  The National Automobile Museum of Turin reopens to the public

You may also like

RichandRare Presents ‘Planet No. 1’: A Dazzling Journey...

Competition opens for four federal prosecutors in Neuquén...

Why will Sinsacate have a day for the...

Crime of Morena: the girl is kept awake...

They carried out an operation and kidnapped two...

Vicente Fernández’s Posthumous Album: Reviving the Voice of...

Pinalli ends 2022 with growth and aims for...

the strike of urban groups was lifted

The price of the dollar in Córdoba: breaks...

Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Florida for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy