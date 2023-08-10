Inflation of services in the US accelerates again

(Bloomberg) – And indicator of core inflation for services in the United Stateswhich are closely watched by the authorities of the Federal Reserve, picked up again last monthwhich highlights the potentially bumpy road back to the pre-pandemic levels.

The index rose a 4,1% in the 12 months through July, in the first acceleration this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. This increase comes after the 4% recorded in June, which was the lowest in 18 months. In monthly terms, the indicator rose 0.2%

A slowdown in inflation of 3.1% is expected in the United States

The index increased after the rise in the interest rate of the Central Bank

Last month, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powelland his colleagues raised the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 22 years. The Fed’s next policy meeting will be in September, and additional data on employment and inflation will be available before then. Investors currently expect rates to remain unchanged.

A similar indicator that also excludes medical services, which have been affected in recent months by changes in the financial results of health insurers, rose 0.4% per month, the highest percentage since March. That calculation is more consistent with the inflation gauge the Fed uses as its official target, which is based on personal consumption spending prices and is not affected by health insurer margins.

Translated by Paulina Munita.

