Inflation slowed down in May and was 7.1% in Neuquén

The rise of Consumer’s price index (CPI) was 7.1% in Neuquén during May and thus showed a slowdown almost two points compared to the 8.9% registered in April, the highest figure in five years for the province.

The data was released this Wednesday by the Provincial Directorate of Statistics and Censuses, who also reported that, between January and May, accumulated inflation reached 43.4%.

In this way, in addition, the Neuquén record was located close to one percentage point below the national figure, which was 7.8% for last month, according to what INDEC released earlier.

Inflation in May was 7.1% in Neuquén: what increased the most

Regarding the divisions that increased the most during the past month, the most notable were health and clothing and footwearwhich marked increases of more than two digits: 11.5% and 10.9%, respectively.

Further back, but also with considerable updates, were home equipment and maintenance (7,8), Transport (7,8), y food and non-alcoholic beverages (7.3), this last category of special impact on the daily consumption of Neuquén families.

On the other hand, the sector that higher weighting had in the final value of 7.1% inflation during May was food and non-alcoholic beverageswhich with its rise contributed 21.3% to the general value in Neuquén.

