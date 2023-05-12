Home » Inflation, without brake: the April index climbed to 8.4%, reported the Indec
Inflation, without brake: the April index climbed to 8.4%, reported the Indec

Inflation, without brake: the April index climbed to 8.4%, reported the Indec

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) announced the variation of the Consumer’s price index (IPC-Cost of Living) which was 8.4%.

Consumer prices (#CPI) increased 8.4% in April 2023 compared to March and 108.8% year-on-year. They accumulated an increase of 32% in the first quarter.

Inflation of previous months

Inflation in March had reached 7.7% according to the agency, after it had reached 6.6% in February. This Friday the president spoke of “psychological inflation” of small merchants.

What is expected of the INDEC inflation index

Meanwhile, inflation in the city of Buenos Aires was 7.8% in April, with an accumulated increase of 31.2% in the first four-month period and 110.4% in the interannual measurement, according to what was reported last Monday. by the Buenos Aires General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses (Dgeyc)

The category of food and non-alcoholic beverages -with the highest weighting in the IPCBA- led the increases last month in the district.

How much was inflation in Córdoba

After the March peak, April inflation in Córdoba slowed down and stood at 6.52% in the province.

