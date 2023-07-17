Influencer Haley He Passes Away After Battle with Terminal Ovarian Cancer

American Influencer Haley He, who had been battling terminal ovarian cancer since 2015, has passed away. Haley’s death occurred on Friday, leaving behind a heartbroken family and a devoted online community that followed her courageous journey.

In her final months, Haley and her husband, Taylor, created a community to share the day-to-day experiences of living with the disease, particularly in its advanced stages. Despite the challenges, Haley consistently brought smiles to her followers’ faces, and many held onto hope for a miraculous recovery.

In a heart-wrenching message, Taylor announced Haley’s passing. Alongside a family photo featuring the couple and their young son Weston, he expressed his indescribable sadness and the pain felt by their entire family.

Taylor’s letter further highlighted Haley’s relentless fight for life, emphasizing her love for him, Weston, and their loved ones as the driving force that kept her going. He also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and love from their followers.

While expressing his appreciation, Taylor revealed that he would be taking a break from social media to navigate this period of grief alongside his son.

Haley He’s passing marks the end of a remarkable journey, one that touched the lives of many and left an extraordinary impact. Her bravery and strength will forever be remembered by her online community and beyond.

