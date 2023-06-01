Information about Karen Mok’s upcoming wedding photos that the background of the wedding photo turned out to be a cemetery_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about the fact that Karen Mok’s upcoming wedding photo background is a cemetery, let’s take a look now! 1. Karen Mok…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about the fact that Karen Mok’s upcoming wedding photo background is a cemetery, let’s take a look now!

1. Karen Mok will hold a wedding at a winery in Florence tomorrow. Yesterday, she posted several intimate photos of revisiting the 17-year-old’s dating spot with her German fiancé Johannes.

2. According to Taiwan’s “Apple Daily”, Karen Mok said in an interview: Many friends blamed me for not being invited, which made me feel very sorry, because the venue really can’t accommodate too many people. The complicated preparations for the wedding also made her feel more tired than preparing for the concert, but she was still looking forward to the wedding.

3. Karen Mok decided to marry his first love Johannes, who has three children, at the beginning of this year, and began to prepare for the wedding all the way. In March, she took a wedding photo without a groom in South Africa, and went directly to Florence after attending Fashion Week in Milan a few days ago. With the wedding approaching, Karen Mok is very busy.

4. She said she had contracted the winery and invited about 100 guests. In December, she will invite a wedding reception in Hong Kong. She said she was very busy.

5. Karen Mok and her German fiancé, Johannes, dated in a cemetery.

6. Karen Mok knows that the media is paying attention to her marriage. Yesterday, she posted a set of photos with fiancé Johannes, revealing that the location in the photos is a place she used to go on a date when she met him when she was 17.

7. Karen Mok also said with a smile that Johannes is not used to taking pictures, but after training with the photographer, she entered this state. What’s interesting is that the posture of holding her husband is the same as the posture of holding a horse for wedding photos. The background of their photos is actually a cemetery.

8. Many fans are speculating that Karen Mok’s legs are so slender and full of beauty, the wedding dress must be long-legged or sexy, but Karen Mok said that everyone may be disappointed. The wedding dress she wore to the church was strictly forbidden, because she and Johannes would be saluting in a solemn Catholic church.

9. Just like a royal wedding, it should be solemn, and you can’t lose your solemnity by showing off your sexiness. Would that be disappointing? She said mysteriously, it’s just that the wedding set is like this. Maybe the style changed after the wedding is different!

In this article, the relevant information about Mo Wenwei’s imminent wedding photo background turned out to be a cemetery is finished, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.