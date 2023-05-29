Information about Li Xiaolu’s attention to Xue Zhiqian and what is going on_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about Li Xiaolu’s concern about Xue Zhiqian and what’s going on. Let’s take a look now! 1,…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about Li Xiaolu’s concern about Xue Zhiqian and what’s going on. Let’s take a look now!

1. Li Xiaolu paid attention to what happened in Xue Zhiqian. Recently, Li Xiaolu promoted her new drama, but soon netizens discovered that Li Xiaolu’s ins paid attention to Xue Zhiqian, and there were scandals between Xue Zhiqian and Li Xiaolu.

2. On August 14th, Li Xiaolu posted a video on Weibo to promote her new drama “Reading the Heart”. This is also her first official appearance after the marriage turmoil. She kept a low profile for more than a year, but she was often taken out by netizens, and her work stagnated for a while.

3. The TV series “Mind Reading” was launched in a low-key manner after being suppressed for more than a year. Li Xiaolu has gradually been recognized by the public with her wonderful performance. The drama has not done any publicity work from the beginning, and even the protagonist Weibo has no progress in the drama. Two days after it aired,

4. Li Xiaolu just shared the poster of this drama on a niche social platform.

5. Li Xiaolu’s Xue Zhiqian scandal and netizens discovered that Li Xiaolu secretly followed Xue Zhiqian on ins after her comeback. You know, the two were ambiguous when they were filming. Last year, Xue Zhiqian’s ex-girlfriend Li Yutong directly named Li Xiaolu, exposing their relationship, although Xue Zhiqian repeatedly denied it at the time.

6. He also said that he would sue Li Yutong to court, but Li Xiaolu never responded, and there is still no news.

7. As we all know, Li Xiaolu had an affair with Xue Zhiqian after filming “One Kiss”. Joker Xue’s girlfriend was also called Li Xiaolu at the time. To be clear, the matter quickly became serious, and the two parties even filed a lawsuit.

8. The dispute between Xue Zhiqian and Li Yutong was very intense before. Li Yutong was obviously not as mature as she claimed, and then she threw out a big melon: Why are you crying, hypocrite? Do you have to tell the truth about you and Li Xiaolu?

9. No matter what the truth is, there is no doubt that Li Xiaolu, Jerry and Tianxin were all hurt by Li Yutong’s so-called maturity. With the passage of time, due to Li Xiaolu’s low-key and Jerry’s hard work, Li Xiaolu’s hair-washing scandal was gradually forgotten.

10. Li Yutong’s words clearly put family first.

11. “Mind Reading” “Mind Reading” is an urban emotional suspense drama, directed by Lu Lunchang, starring Li Xiaolu and Yi. Li Xiaolu plays a mind-reading lawyer in the new drama, and Li Xiaolu’s lawyer also looks good in a slim suit and neat ponytail.

12. Very characteristic of urban professional women.

13. The play tells about the doctor-patient relationship in the hospital. The play was broadcast on Youku on August 8, 2019.

14. Yaoyao is a divorce lawyer. She is good at discovering clues from the speech and behavior of the observed object and handling them accurately. Her husband is a male nurse with insightful eyes. With his special mind-reading ability and solemn help, Yaoyao solved many difficult divorce cases, which made him famous.

15. Two people who were supposed to be soul mates encountered big and small troubles in their lives. At the beginning of their marriage, they had neither a house nor a car. Yaoyao’s mother, Cheng Chan, is in a state of many things, and her solemn brother is even more unreasonable. All kinds of difficulties in life and family tests strengthened their feelings.

16. They not only get better and better in the workplace, but also realize the true meaning of marriage through continuous running-in.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about Li Xiaolu’s attention to Xue Zhiqian and what is going on here. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.