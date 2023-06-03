Information about rumors that Jay Chou and Kunling’s secret marriage fans are resolutely opposed to it_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about the news that Jay Chou and Kunling’s secret marriage has been firmly opposed by fans, so let’s take a look now! 1,…

1. Is Jay Chou married? Yesterday, a microblog spread quickly on the Internet, a remake of “Performance Weekly”, which said that Jay Chou and his 18-year-old model girlfriend Kun Ling registered their marriage in Europe in a low-key manner. According to reports, deeply loved by Zhou’s mother,

2. Previously, Jay tried to ask fans at the concert whether they could accept their marriage.

3. In the photo, Kun Ling is wearing a white wedding dress and smiling, while Jay Chou is wearing a formal suit and sunglasses. It is reported that this is what Jay Chou wore on the day he received his certificate: For the grand occasion, Jay Chou specially put on a formal suit and proudly took pictures to celebrate his farewell to being single.

4. The news of Jay Chou’s secret marriage has not yet been confirmed, and his brokerage company said it has no knowledge. But many Jay Chou fans expressed that they could not accept the flash marriage of their idols, and the Weibo was full of sadness: I did not expect that the 18-year-old young model actually got the job that Jolin Tsai and Patty Hou did not complete!

5. Kunling is a man.

6. The 18-year-old young model is very popular with Zhou’s mother.

7. Kun Ling (English real name Kun Ling), the new J-girl, is a mixed-race girl from Taiwan and Macao. There is also an older sister in her family who is studying at Zhuangjing Vocational College in Taipei County. The first time she appeared in front of the screen was on the music channel’s “I Love Hei Shi Hui”, debuting under the name Hannah.

8. Because of the beautiful appearance of the mixed race, she stands out among all the beautiful girls. However, an insider told “Performance Weekly” that Kunling is a bit young, but she is very sensible and smart. Jay Chou said that she knows what he wants better than any other girlfriend, and she will please Zhou’s mother.

9. Soon, Jay Chou was almost certain that they had no intention of getting married before going to Europe, but registered in a romantic foreign country when they were in a strong mood. At that time, they had to get the approval of Zhou’s mother.

10. Zhou Dong’s Love History

11. Jolin Hou Patty There are cows everywhere.

12. Although Jay Chou is not considered handsome in terms of appearance and figure, Jay Chou, who debuted for ten years, has already been promoted to a bachelor in the entertainment industry by virtue of his talent and wealth, and there are countless J girls around him. Wen Lan, Bida Yisulan (Weibo),

13. Lai Weiru, Zeng Kaixuan, Jiang Yuchen. Of course, the most famous J girls are sexy dancer Jolin Tsai and intellectual anchor Patty Hou. When their relationship with Jay Chou was exposed in the spotlight, they hid and were harassed, but in the end there were only deep feelings and shallow relationships left.

14. But what they never expected was that Jay Chou was finally subdued by an 18-year-old girl, and news of his marriage came within ten months. Those seniors were terrified (tears streaming down their faces)!

15. Fan reaction

16. Fan Jie’s Internet is full of cries.

17. Although there was no official response to the news of Jay Chou’s marriage yesterday, many fans still couldn’t help hearing a sigh. The reporter saw on Jay Chou’s post bar that the news of the marriage aroused heated discussions among Jay Chou’s fans. Some of them said they didn’t want to believe it, but they must speak from Jay Chou’s own mouth.

18. I will believe it; there are still a small number of fans who think that celebrities are also people, and Jay Chou is a singer-songwriter and artist, so whether he is married or not will not affect his support. However, there are still many fans who firmly oppose: Kunling is too young, she always feels that she can’t treat Jay Chou forever! Interestingly,

19. Some Jie fans joked: Jay Chou is married, the bride is not Fang Wenshan, I don’t believe in love anymore!

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about Jay Chou and Kunling’s secret marriage fans who are resolutely opposed to it. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.