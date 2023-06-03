Information about the 6 greatest war movies in history, each of which is an unshakable classic masterpiece_News_China IT News

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the information about the 6 greatest war movies in history, each of which is an unshakable classic masterpiece. Now let’s take a look…

2. The premise of doing anything is to live first. War is crazy and cruel, how tough and beautiful humanity is lost here, time and time again.

3. 1. The Pianist

4. From beginning to end, the pianist talks about his ordeal. Many people comment on how weak he is, but in the face of war, the only way to gain self-respect is to die. The premise of doing anything is to live first. War is crazy and cruel, and how tough and beautiful humanity is lost here.

5. In hiding and fleeing again and again, survival has become the pianist’s only belief, and music is the light of hope that supports his spirit.

6. 2. “General Patton”

7. After nearly three hours of marathon watching movies, I saw the elegy of an idealist. The character is so plump, and Barton really dares to love and hate, which is very attractive. The movie has no climax and seems dull and long-winded. It took three days to complete.

8. However, I was still moved by the poetry and sense of fate in it. Well written biopic with a nice before and after comparison.

9. 3. “Apocalypse Now”

10. A refreshing war movie realm, quiet, empty, desolate, boundless horror. Not only anti-war, but also questioning the authenticity and rationality of all civilizations created by human beings through war. Despite the guns and the smoke, you’ve been suppressed thinking, thinking about war, human nature,

11. As soon as they met, they seemed to be full of philosophy. In the environment of war, human nature is constantly exposed and magnified. Apocalypse Now is a warning to people all over the world. Behind civilization is a bloody road.

12. 4. “Soldiers at the City”

13. It is very beautiful, the confrontation scene is very simple but full of tension. Almost the largest, most realistic and comprehensive battlefield scenes and props in war movies. The urban battlefield filled with gunpowder smoke and ruins can be immersive at a glance, as if polished to every corner with 8K resolution.

14. The plot of counterpoint sniping, the battle of wits and courage outside the civil war on the battlefield, and the battlefield interspersed with civilians are all described in detail. The depiction of the war scenes and atmosphere can be said to be excellent.

15. 5. “Schindler’s List”

16. In the middle, I really can’t bear to read any more. Schindler saw part of hell on the mountain. The cinematography and soundtrack are heartbreaking. Watching the whole movie is a depressing and extremely exhausting process, which is really hard. A ray of light in the darkness will eventually disappear. The extinction of humanity, the loss of morality,

17. Everything has become the fuse of tragedy.

18. 6. Saving Private Ryan

19. Shocking war movie, the two battles before and after are cruel and thrilling. With plots, scenes, and humanity, Spielberg is really stable. The characters are vivid, the lens language is cruel and true, and has nothing to do with ideology. They are indeed heroes, with unparalleled reality, and the cruel war scenes seem to be right in front of them.

20, worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

