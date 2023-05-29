Home » Information about Tong Liya’s most beautiful appearance exposed in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala’s Four Beauties_News_Xinhua
Information about Tong Liya's most beautiful appearance exposed in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala's Four Beauties

Information about Tong Liya's most beautiful appearance exposed in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala's Four Beauties

Many people don't know about Tong Liya's most beautiful appearance in CCTV's Spring Festival Gala. Let's take a look now!

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about Tong Liya’s most beautiful appearance in CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala. Let’s take a look now!

1. CCTV Spring Festival Gala’s Four Beauties Exposure Tong Liya is the most beautiful and the Four Beauties of the Spring Festival Gala. On February 9, 2015, many actors exposed their costumes in the Spring Festival Gala. It is reported that Qin Lan and Claudia will play the story of Shi, Wang Zhaojun and Concubine Yang, the four beauties of ancient China on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, and perform a beautiful water sleeve dance.

2. It is also known as the most tightly covered festival on the Spring Festival Gala stage.

3. Thinking about beauty in the Spring Festival Gala

4. On February 9, 2015, the Spring Festival Gala costumes of many actors were exposed. It is reported that Qin Lan and Claudia will play the story stones of the four beauties in ancient China, Wang Zhaojun and Concubine Yang on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, and perform a beautiful water sleeve dance. This is also known as the most closely covered program on the Spring Festival Gala stage.

5. During the rehearsal, Qin Lan squatted and posed in a low-cut see-through outfit, posing for the camera. Pan Changjiang, Han Tongsheng, etc. Also appears in fittings. The picture shows Claudia, Qin Lan and Ma Di.

6. Claudia goes to grab the mirror in a red costume.

7. Tong Liya danced at the Spring Festival Gala, stealing the spotlight with her plump figure.

In this article, the relevant information about Tong Liya’s most beautiful appearance exposed by the four beauties of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala is finished here, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

