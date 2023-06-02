Information about Wang Xuebing’s ex-wife Sun Ning’s pregnancy and cohabitation with the rich second generation who is 5 years younger jqknews

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about the news that Wang Xuebing’s ex-wife Sun Ning is pregnant and cohabiting with a rich second generation who is 5 years younger. Let’s take a look now! 1. Font…

Sun Ning was photographed walking at the airport arm in arm with a handsome guy. The media revealed that this handsome guy named Guo Xiaoran was Sun Ning's new boyfriend. One year after the divorce, Sun Ning started a new relationship, and it was still a brother-sister relationship.

1. In early March, Sun Ning was photographed walking at the airport arm in arm with a handsome guy. Immediately, the media revealed that this handsome guy named Guo Xiaoran was Sun Ning’s new boyfriend. One year after the divorce, Sun Ning started a new relationship, and it was still a brother-sister relationship.

Surprising news has come out of this relationship recently.

4. A few nights ago, a reporter accidentally discovered the Mercedes-Benz jeep that Sun Ning usually drives near the Lido shopping mall. At around 10:30, the reporter saw a man and a woman coming out of a high-end restaurant, smiling happily. The lady was slender and had long hair draped over her shoulders. The reporter recognized her as Sun Ning.

5. On that day, Sun Ning wore a dark windbreaker and a pair of high-waisted casual boots, dressed casually as usual, with a little powder. However, Sun Ning was in a very happy mood and beaming that day, giving the impression that she was unhappy after divorce, while the man next to her was wearing a stylish black coat and had a tall and straight figure.

6. Handsome, the reporter recognized him as Guo Xiaoran, Sun Ning’s new lover. According to media reports, Guo Xiaoran is also an actor and has appeared in many TV series.

8. Sun Ning and her boyfriend are walking side by side, Sun Ning is smiling, and her boyfriend looks very relaxed. The reporter saw that Guo Xiaoran was still carrying a plastic bag, which contained a few lunch boxes, apparently for packing leftovers. When crossing the road, Guo Xiaoran quickly took Sun Ning’s arm with a considerate look.

9. After getting in the car, Sun Ning sat in the passenger seat, while Guo Xiaoran drove by himself, and the car drove smoothly all the way. In the past, when Sun Ning and Wang Xuebing went out, Sun Ning mostly drove. Sun Ning, who was in love, found a good driver, and soon the car returned to an apartment near Madian Bridge.

10. After the divorce, Sun Ning has been living in a villa in Shunyi, and the reporter estimated that this apartment is Guo Xiaoran’s home. It seems that Sun Ning has already married himself in advance. After Sun Ning and Wang Xuebing divorced, every time they went out alone, they always gave the reporter a feeling of being preoccupied and depressed, and there was no escort around them.

11. Now, as if the clouds had lifted, her face reappeared. A year after the divorce, she finally started a new life.

12. According to media reports, Sun Ning and Guo Xiaoran met at an internal party. Guo Xiaoran graduated from Chinese opera. Not only is he handsome, but his parents also run a company. His family is quite wealthy, so he can be regarded as the second generation of rich. However, when Sun Ning and Guo Xiaoran fell in love, the media was vague and the parties did not accept interviews.

13. According to insiders, Sun Ning and Guo Xiaoran met last year. At first, they were just friends. They confirmed their relationship at the end of last year, and they have only been in love for three or four months now. At the same time, the reporter also learned a shocking news.

14. Sun Ning may be pregnant.

15. However, this rumor has not yet been further confirmed, and the reporter has also witnessed that Sun Ning is indeed more mellow than before. Last year, Sun Ning and Wang Xuebing broke up when they were preparing to become pregnant. Have they only been in a relationship for a few months?

16. Has Sun Ning’s dream come true? According to online information, Guo Xiaoran was born in 1983, and according to the reporter, Sun Ning was born in 1978, five years older than her boyfriend. As the saying goes, women are five, mothers are sons. It seems that Sun Ning may be destined to be tired and happy in this new relationship.

