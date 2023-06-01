Information about whether Xie Na is pregnant or not is rumored to be related to Zhang Jie’s successful test-tube baby in the United States_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people still don’t know about whether Xie Na is pregnant or not and Zhang Jie’s successful test-tube baby in the United States. Let’s take a look now! 1,…

1. At the New Year’s Eve concert in 2016, Wu Xin inadvertently leaked the news of Nana’s pregnancy. On January 3, Nana, who had been studying in the United States for three months, finally returned to China, and Nana appeared at the airport in loose clothes, as if her pregnancy had been confirmed.

2. It is reported that on January 2, He Jiong updated Weibo and @ Nana Jason, a brother seemed to be congratulating them on something, which made netizens speculate.

3. On January 3, Nana announced her return to China on Weibo. Nana who appeared at the airport was fully armed. The scarf with the most dazzling national style wraps him tightly, and he wears loose clothes with flat shoes. It’s not obvious to everyone: Am I pregnant?

4. In addition to Nana’s loose dress, Nana’s recent performance also shows many signs of pregnancy. A few days ago, Nana published a book of fairy tales on Weibo. Many netizens said that Nana was starting prenatal education; the plain photos showed that she wanted to eat two bowls, and netizens speculated that she was pregnant and had a big appetite, so she wanted to eat two bowls.

5. Some netizens revealed that Nana’s three-month trip to the United States was not a study tour, but a test-tube baby with Jason.

6. That night, she also posted a blog, saying that she was homesick, missed you, and was coming back to prepare for work. Although it is rarely seen, it is still unclear whether it will be successful.

7. Find out the truth about Jason and Nana’s divorce, and then let’s review how Nana and Jason got together!

8. On the night of Chinese Valentine’s Day in 2011, Jason and Nana announced their marriage through Weibo. On September 21 of the same year, Jason’s agency Tianyu Media announced their wedding date to the public. On September 26 of the same year, Jason and Nana held their wedding ceremony in Shangri-La, Diqing Prefecture, Yunnan Province.

9. , Li, Xiaoshenyang, Yu Entai, Ahu, Yue, Guo Biao, Xingfu Family, Shen Ling and other leaders, colleagues, friends, musicians, relatives and friends of other relevant units such as Jiacuo Living Buddha, Hunan Satellite TV, Tianyu Media, etc. Gathered in Yunnan to witness their wedding.

10. He Jiong, a good friend of the couple, served as the master of ceremonies for the wedding, and the director and secretary of the party committee of Hunan Radio and Television Station served as witnesses.

11. On the second day after the wedding, Mr. and Mrs. Jason went to Shangri-La Xishanli Village to help the students together with the Living Buddha Care Fund, and donated money for the rebuilding of Xishanli Village’s Love Primary School.

