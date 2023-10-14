Information event on the music business diploma course at WIFI Vienna – mica

On February 15, 2024, the part-time diploma course “Education and further education in the field of music business” will start for the 7th time at WIFI Vienna. An information event will take place on October 24th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The course is designed as a further training opportunity for employees of music labels, publishing houses, concert and booking agencies, TV and radio stations as well as for musicians and other interested parties from the music industry.

CONTENT

Good music alone is not enough. Above all, the know-how and knowledge of the economic aspects of the music business are crucial in order to successfully place artistic work on the market. This diploma course imparts compact and practical knowledge and offers a 360-degree view of the structures, processes and framework conditions of the Austrian music business. Experienced experts from the Austrian music industry pass on their knowledge in a very practical and compact manner.

BENEFITS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS

As a participant, you will receive a comprehensive insight into the structures, processes and framework conditions of the Austrian music business. You will learn to understand economic contexts, acquire a broad basic knowledge and expand your knowledge and skills for a variety of fields of activity in the music and media world. Our speakers will prepare you optimally for the opportunities and challenges in the music business.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The course is designed as a compact, part-time course and concludes with a theoretical exam and a presentation of the project work.

Duration: February 15, 2024 to May 4, 2024, exam date: June 7, 2024. The course costs 2,955 euros including the examination fee.

Information term: 24.10.2023

Course start: February 15, 2024

Link to register for the information event:

WIFI Vienna, Währinger Belt 97, 1180 Vienna

https://www.wifiwien.at/28225x

Share this: Facebook

X

