Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes adidas Crazy 1 Following the re-release of classic colors such as “Sunshine”, “Stormtrooper” and “Lakers Home”, this time ushers in a new color scheme that also has Lakers purple and gold details.

The latest adidas Crazy 1 color shoes are very close to the simple and pure appearance of “Stormtrooper”. It continues the streamlined silhouette of the sports car. The collar and tongue are thickened. The tongue label, shoelaces, and the outsole in the tongue language are matched in gray, the heel stabilizer is presented in black, and its transparent window is embellished in yellow, which complements the previously mentioned purple to highlight Kobe Bryant’s life. The Zijin Dynasty built.Of course, the iconic SHELL-TOE The shell toe and the three-dimensional concave-convex brand logo are preserved and unique.

Information about the release of this shoe has not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

