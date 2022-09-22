Source title: “Battle Kunlun” by Pan Yueming and PACT Pact

At 0:00 on September 20th, the theme song “Battle Kunlun” of “Ghost Blowing Lanterns: Kunlun Shrine” co-produced by Pan Yueming and PACT was launched on QQ Music, Kuwo Music and Kugou Music! The two singers are looking forward to their first collaboration. Pan Yueming’s textured bass combined with PACT’s soul flow, presented the grand and huge artistic conception of “Battle Kunlun”, opened the door of “Kunlun Shrine” for the audience with music, and ushered in the return of the annual “Ghost Blowing the Lantern”. PACT is well-known in the Chinese rap circle for his ingenious lyrics and production level, and has previously created theme songs for movies and games. In addition to his rap skills, his music works are always full of meaningful stories. In the creation of “Battle Kunlun”, he not only shows his unique Flow and double betting, but also the heroic and atmospheric lyrics to write the hard and philosophical road of adventure. “Together, we live, to divide, we die” not only sings about the overall situation of the world, but also writes about brotherhood and truth. Hu Bayi played by Yueming Pan is a character who sees the big picture and attaches great importance to righteousness in the series “Ghost Blowing the Lamp”, which coincides with PACT’s musical image. This time, the joint cooperation between “Master Hu” and “Pai Zong” has not disappointed to complete a single with excellent story background and musicality, adding another golden song to the theme song of “Ghost Blowing Lamp” series! See also The Pitti Immagine fairs in attendance starting from the end of June, after the Milan fashion shows Ingeniously seize the secret “Battle Kunlun”, follow Pan Yueming and PACT Patrick to enter the “Kunlun Shrine” to explore the secret realm!

At 0:00 on September 20th, the theme song “Battle Kunlun” of “Ghost Blowing Lanterns: Kunlun Shrine” co-produced by Pan Yueming and PACT was launched on QQ Music, Kuwo Music and Kugou Music! The two singers are looking forward to their first collaboration. Pan Yueming’s textured bass combined with PACT’s soul flow, presented the grand and huge artistic conception of “Battle Kunlun”, opened the door of “Kunlun Shrine” for the audience with music, and ushered in the return of the annual “Ghost Blowing the Lantern”.

PACT is well-known in the Chinese rap circle for his ingenious lyrics and production level, and has previously created theme songs for movies and games. In addition to his rap skills, his music works are always full of meaningful stories. In the creation of “Battle Kunlun”, he not only shows his unique Flow and double betting, but also the heroic and atmospheric lyrics to write the hard and philosophical road of adventure. “Combination leads to life, separation leads to death” not only sings about the overall situation of the world‘s operation, but also writes about brotherhood and truth.

Hu Bayi played by Yueming Pan is a character who sees the big picture and attaches great importance to righteousness in the series “Ghost Blowing the Lamp”, which coincides with PACT’s musical image. This time, the joint cooperation between “Master Hu” and “Pai Zong” has not disappointed to complete a single with excellent story background and musicality, adding another golden song to the theme song of “Ghost Blowing Lamp” series!

Ingeniously seize the secret “Battle Kunlun”, follow Pan Yueming and PACT Patrick to enter the “Kunlun Shrine” to explore the secret realm!