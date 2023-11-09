Inhaler – Cuts & Bruises

by Oliver on November 9, 2023 in Album

They continue to overhype grotesquely Inhaler play on their second album Cuts & Bruises formulaic indie rock with potential in a comfort zone that is painlessly aligned with the edgeless consensus.

That the output of Inhaler in all its objectively rather insignificant interchangeability, is actually enthusiastically received in many places, remains subjectively astonishing – in view of the extremely accomplished way in which the young Irish band moves smoothly and barrier-free between the two Killers and Strokes Positioned, it is understandable and makes more sense on the record than in the live colorlessness of the band: Cuts & Bruises does not run unpleasantly casually, is never bad or intrusive per se, but as a characteristic eclecticism (even regardless of any accusations of nepotism) it is still primarily quite boring and uninspired – the freeloaders have similar exercises to those practiced by the Irish Vaccines Even after 2011, it’s still far more exciting.

Nevertheless, the catchy, if immediately forgotten, competence of Inhaler on relatively uniform tracks, without surprises, exciting impulses or risks, and definitely goodwill.

Straight If You’re Gonna Break My Heart Strums in a beautifully effortless ballad-like way, even if the group can’t help but feel the kitsch at the end, the relaxed style of playing Perfect Storm does just as well as the atmospheric interpretation of Dublin in Ecstasy or When I Have Her On My Mindwhile the slightly more electronic dream pop flair of Valentine briefly grabs your attention even without a conclusive resolution. Of course, the fact that most of the songs sound like pale imitations of the Brandon Flowers portfolio won’t hurt anyone.

It’s a shame, however, that the production, which hardly generates any energy, doesn’t add any pep to the play-it-safe compositions (a So Far So Good It could be great fun, but seems almost frustratingly aggressive, brushed to a pleasing toothlessness – and where are the endorphins that produce anthemic semi-hits like Love Will Get You There or even more These Are the Days should actually be poured out?) and all of the songs actually last far too long, practically all eleven pieces in their last third have exceeded the range of repetition to such an extent that an unpleasant, penetrating, annoying feeling comes to the fore (50 minutes of playing time stretches to what feels like twice the length). !) and you Cuts & Bruises without any development compared to his predecessor, he somehow ends up taking offense at his harmless view of rock’n’roll.

Cuts & Bruises by Inhaler

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

