Source title: Inheriting the beauty of oriental music, Ayunga’s new album “Four Dreams in Linchuan” is completely online

On November 16, Ayunga’s new music album “Four Dreams in Linchuan” was completely launched. The four new songs “One Dream”, “If You Wish”, “A Play in a Picture” and “Nothing at all” are like four dreams gathered together, bringing Chinese classics The beauty of culture touched the hearts of the audience. Previously, the first release of “Yimeng” and “Wishing” in the new EP has been fully affirmed by the industry, and has received high attention from the media and enthusiastic love from the audience. Senior music critics in the industry said that Ayunga’s new EP disassembles oriental dramas from a modern perspective, and gives new vitality to traditional culture with full emotion and new era interpretation. “Four Dreams of Linchuan” not only inherits the beauty of classical culture, but also enriches the form of contemporary popular music. It is an innovative and unique music masterpiece that breaks through the boundaries of the times. The four dreams gathered together, and the multi-level performance received rave reviews from all walks of life The four new songs of “Four Dreams in Linchuan” “One Dream”, “If You Wish”, “A Play in a Picture” and “Nothing at all” are inspired by the literary masterpieces “The Peony Pavilion”, “The Purple Hairpin” and “The Story of Handan” by the great playwright Tang Xianzu. “” Nanke Ji”. Among them, “A Dream” and “If You Want” express the love of children, and “A Play in a Picture” and “Nothing” released this time express the social customs. “The Play in the Picture” starts from the main theme of “Handan Tale” “Everything is illusory”, reflects reality with dreams, and sings life with music. At the end of the song, the psychedelic and colorful melody like a million-color mirror ends in a simple and pure melody, unknowingly, it has already penetrated the simple and pure melody of “How many years of life/a few bowls of tea and rice/silk paper brocade box turns into dust” Profound truth. “Ben Wu” has made an exquisite mirror image design in terms of structure from lyrics to music to orchestration. “Dreams become enlightenment, love becomes Buddha”, a song that takes the audience into the world – lingering in the prosperity of the world, and takes the audience out of the world – looking at the past from the present world, viewing oneself from the self, full of philosophical thoughts. After “Four Dreams in Linchuan” was launched, music critics pointed out that Ayunga perfectly integrated opera singing and musical vocals, making it more sentimental when singing about the love of children, and more profound and profound when singing about the philosophy of life. Some music critics pointed out that when performing the four songs of "Linchuan Four Dreams", Ayunga was not only singing, but also performing as a musical actor. From the first note, he substituted the story scene and entered the characters. From the detailed control of the human voice to the tone of the conversation, the level of performance is quite rich, making the whole work more intoxicating and fascinating. In addition, what is worth mentioning is that in an earlier interview, Ayunga said that "Four Dreams of Linchuan" is a bold innovation and breakthrough by himself and his creative team. He intends to distance himself from the current trend of the Chinese market. I want to bring new ideas to Chinese musicians with this new album. After the release of the new EP, his creative concept has also been deeply affirmed and praised by music critics. A senior music critic in the industry said that Ayunga broke through the boundaries of the times, brought classic works into a modern context, expressed his ideas in the most oriental way, and even as a professional musical actor, he surprisingly opened up things. The barriers between dramas have opened up a new musical frontier. This is bound to become Ayunga’s personal strengths, making his singer attributes more and more unique. Inherit the classics and promote the beauty of oriental music to the world Ayunga had previously written an article in the People’s Daily, mentioning that he wanted to convey the charm of oriental culture with “Four Dreams in Linchuan”. Since the publication of this article, this new EP has attracted much media attention. Recently, in an interview with Sina Entertainment, Ayunga said that his last album “Immortal·The art” was inspired by Shakespeare, the master of Western drama, and this time, he has been dreaming of traditional Chinese stories from the bottom of his heart. Starting from the oriental classical aesthetics, it aims to inherit the beauty of the artistic conception of oriental music. Ayunga said: “Our country is strong, and culture is the core of strength. It is the mission of our literary and art workers to promote traditional Chinese culture around the world.” In addition to the melody and lyrics, the paintings accompanying each song of “Four Dreams in Linchuan” also carefully integrated the ink painting elements of traditional culture. The ink paintings created by Mr. Lin Yusi, a painter of Guangdong Youth Academy of Painting and a member of the China Artists Association, add a uniqueness to the album-abstract dreams are concretized, and the figurative people under the brush of imagination present a kind of virtual reality Oriental fantasy. Ayunga’s sincerity also received feedback from the audience. After the song was released, it not only received a lot of praise from the audience, but also audiences of different ages said that “Four Dreams in Linchuan” allowed them to relive the emotion when they read the literary classics, or helped them understand their own The charm of traditional culture that has not yet been deeply tasted. “Four Dreams in Linchuan” ignited the enthusiasm of the audience to spread oriental literature and music together, and they are willing to promote the beauty of the orient to the world together with Ayunga. 

