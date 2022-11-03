In my hometown, Datongta Village, Xingtai, Hebei, the most lively event every year is the big stage during the Spring Festival. When I was young, what I liked the most was watching operas, listening to old students sing, standing on the stage, with a calm attitude and good luck; watching martial arts performances, the movements were clean and neat, especially when I could be next to the tent with a backflip, which made me very envious. I didn’t notice it at that time, but after thinking about it, the seeds of kung fu were planted like this, and the charm of opera has been lingering in my heart for a long time.

After that, listening to the play became a daily routine. Sometimes I would listen to it, and I would always hum a few sentences. Although it was always out of tune, I felt that I followed the rhythm and sang in a high-pitched voice. It is very comfortable, which makes me feel that opera is a treasure, full of charm.

This year, I have the predestined relationship to participate in the immersive Chinese opera research and cultural program “Good Opera”. This research trip is very precious to me. Studying with Teacher Wang Peiyu also fulfilled my dream of Peking Opera. It was an exciting, happy and unforgettable time. In the year of no confusion, this opportunity to walk with traditional opera culture has made me feel the breadth and depth of Chinese opera culture, and have a deeper understanding of life. It’s like opening a door, close contact, learning, experience, and interpretation make me want to be the inheritor and disseminator of opera culture, so that more young audiences love opera, love opera, and can learn opera together.

The sense of belief is my deep insight in the process of research. Before this, I had never sang on stage in disguise. The initial interview stage was also very tense. I knew that my voice was not that good, not a very talented voice, but I was more daring and sang it out boldly. I sang a Peking Opera “Shajiabang” and a Henan Opera “Mulan” is very enjoyable after singing. Later, I learned to sing Peking Opera systematically with teacher Wang Peiyu, and I became more confident. I believed in myself and the stage, and I became more and more like an opera actor.

There is also a memory of “pain and joy”. I remember that after the first push, I really felt out of breath, had difficulty breathing, and was directly slapped with emojis. But there is also a feeling of having wings attached, just like a general going on an expedition, straightening his back, majestic, and aura. During the rehearsal for “Huang Tianba”, there was no activity. After a whirlwind’s foot came up, the hamstring was strained, and the tendon was swollen a bit. The next day, it was very swollen and hardened from the root of the thigh. At that time, I thought that the first work show of Peking Opera research and performance must not fall off the chain, and there were still many movements to practice. I practiced over and over again, as if I really forgot about the pain. It was not until the last performance was over and the last movement was settled that the pain suddenly came up. “One minute on the stage, ten years of hard work off the stage”, you have to pay for whatever you do. We often say “the integration of people and drama” and “the drama is bigger than the sky”, think about the older generation of opera actors who have paid far more than these. Much more, what supports them to inherit and carry forward the art of opera is a strong sense of belief!

The success of an opera performance requires not only the artistic excellence of the actors, but also the tacit cooperation of the team. There are many types of work in Peking Opera, and each type of work has its own rules. All types of work must adhere to the belief of “one vegetable” and cooperate with each other in order to present a good show. I have a deep understanding of the spirit of “One Vegetable”. Starting from the “Dragon Set” actor, I understand that every role has its own meaning. This study brought me back to that time.

The sense of the times is the impact and feeling brought to me by the innovations in the content and stage presentation of opera research. The research form of “The Best Opera” is very novel. The design of the real garden makes us feel like we are in the drama plot every day. I was deeply impressed once when I saw the live-action version of the famous painting “Thirteen Wonders of the Same Light” at the Peking Opera Research Base. Everyone’s appearance was so lifelike, it was so shocking! As if immersed in the scene, into a good show.

In addition to the sense of the times in the form of research, the research works of each opera club focus on absorbing and integrating the current popular elements, so that the traditional opera art is full of new vitality. The reports and performances of various theater clubs have re-arranged the classic famous paragraphs, and the rhythm is more compact. On stage presentation, the fusion of Eastern and Western musical instruments and the integration of art forms such as rap and singing have given traditional opera a sense of the times. For the first time, I truly realized that opera can still be expressed in this way, that traditional art and modern pop culture can superimpose such a vivid effect.

During this period of time, friends around me and friends from the audience shared with me the opera in their eyes and the opera culture they understand, which made me feel the sense of mission more eagerly when I was in it. I came for the opera, and the opera also gave me a lot of energy. The greater the energy, the greater the responsibility. Opera is the treasure of traditional Chinese culture and the pride of every Chinese. The longevity of opera culture cannot be separated from the inheritance and development of every Chinese. Reverence and love, the collision of tradition and innovation, will make the opera culture in the new era, full of new vitality. As a literary and art worker, I will be more committed to “promoting the prosperity and development of socialist literature and art, and building a socialist cultural power. Strengthening the dissemination and influence of Chinese civilization, telling Chinese stories and spreading Chinese voices well, and showing credibility, loveliness, and respectability.” the image of China”.

I am very proud and proud to move forward with such a sense of mission and let more people feel the beauty of opera culture. From now on, I want to work with you to spread the classic national quintessence, continue the endless power of opera, and let us continue to forge ahead in the new era and new journey. (Wang Baoqiang)

