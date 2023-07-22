Home » Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer – EP Review
Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer – EP Review

Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer
Origin: United States
Release: 21.07.2023
Label:  Listenable Insanity Records
Duration: 29:00
Genre: Death Metal

Photo Credit: Deidra Kling Art

A year after their second album Fearsick the trio full of US death metal veterans hits a new EP. It includes three new tracks, a Blue Oyster cover and four fresh live songs from their US tour Deicide. Looks like the boys aren’t busy? New album I hear you trapping.

Let’s talk about the three new floors. All possessing the spirit of the 1990s, the Americans stay true to the groovy Death Metal of the previous two albums.

The guitar strings squeak, here a solo, there some hardcore roaring and deep rumbling and you enter the world of Inhuman Condition. In particular Final Credits is a song that could have been on the strong debut album. The combination of technical sophistication, speed and rhythm suitable for banging is ideally balanced here and makes it a good Death Metal track.

Don´t fear the Cover

I was surprised by the ingenious Blue-Oyster Cult cover Godzilla. The song structures are perfect for the band and the hookline, Go…go..gooodzilla burns into your memory with a vengeance. A number that definitely has to be included in the set live. Puts you in a good mood! As an encore there are four atmospheric live tracks.

Conclusion
Inhuman Condition have brought a lot of good old Death Metal to the people in a short time. With Panic Prayer show Terry Butler&Co. that they still have a lot of energy in the tank and can therefore continue to write excellent death metal music with a preference for mid-tempo. But, an outstanding cover doesn’t make a hot summer, so a decent one 7,5 / 10

Line Up
Jeramie Kling – vocals, drums
Terry Butler – Bass
Taylor Nordberg – guitar

Tracklist
1. Civilized Holocaust
2. Final Credits
3. Panic Prayer
4. Godzilla
5. The Mold Testament (live)
6. Recycled Hate (live)
7. Euphoriphobia (live)
8. The Neck Step (live)

Links
Bandcamp Inhuman Condition
Facebook Inhuman Condition
Instagram Inhuman Condition

