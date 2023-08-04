Inner garden: a private oasis

A valuable resource whenever you want to include natural lighting, extra ventilation and the luxurious presence of nature at the heart of the architectural project, the internal garden can take on different configurations.

If this element originally appeared in European houses in the 19th century as a type of greenhouse attached to the house and suitable for growing ornamental species during low temperatures – hence the name winter garden – much has changed over time. But not the main thing: the idea of ​​glazing patios or parts of the building in order to create the necessary conditions for planting flowers and foliage inside or close to the house – and within sight, for maximum enjoyment.

Composition made with Sampa Fendi 120x120cm porcelain tiles in AC and EXT finishes, ideal for the indoor-outdoor environment, in addition to Botânica Camel AC 19.7x120cm pieces.

Deployed next to a certain internal environment, the garden – although small – provides extra light, better air circulation and freshness, increasing the adjacent space. This is how the living room, bathroom, hall, terrace, as well as the hallway, stairs and other circulation areas have become preferred pairs for this element. In a hot country like ours, the concept proved to be especially efficient in promoting thermal comfort in buildings. In addition to reinforcing residents’ contact with nature, a valuable measure especially in large urban centers.

The aesthetics of the internal garden also gained its own color in Brazil with the modern tradition. Emerged by the hands of the internationally known Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994), – responsible for introducing native Brazilian species in his projects -, the modernist landscaping, made with tropical plants, conquered the world. In addition to its typical green roofs, water gardens with colorful panels and winding flowerbeds, he also appreciated the organic corners and contemplative garden spaces – a point for the internal gardens with lush vegetation and decorative tiles or ceramics on the wall.

With the hydraulic tiles (20x20cm) from the Signs series – signed by Calu Fontes –, here in the Cherry model, it is possible to compose mosaics on floors and walls. Photo: SLA Photostudio.

More recently, in contemporary life – of global warming, increasing urbanization and virtual reality -, the internal garden has not left the scene, on the contrary, it has become a balm for residential proposals of different sizes and types. In times of limited footage and real estate verticalization, it emerges as an excellent option for those who do not have a backyard or large outdoor area, but want to create a little corner of green at home. And therein lies a first point of attention: the presence of soil (from the ground or from vases) and water (rain or tap) for watering, as well as sunlight, determine the choice of the best finish.

“An opening with a zenith opening (on the ceiling) and transparent sides, sometimes with increased ceilings and tall plants, reinforces the verticality of the project”, suggests architect Jorge Pessoa de Carvalho, from the São Paulo office Pessoa Arquitetura, who also gives another tip: “given the inevitable presence of water in the internal garden, I prefer to choose a material that is resistant to slipping for the floor – even better if it provides visual continuity with the coating specified for the surrounding environment”.

Fans of an organic look find Kraft Moka NA porcelain tiles (90x90cm) a good option. Also produced with its own finish for external areas. Producer: Debbie Apsan. Photo: Taito Studio.

It is important to favor finishes that are also resistant to the sun – as in any other external area. Floors with a rustic appeal, pronounced texture and an emphasis on the organic look stand out. On the wall, the same indications apply, in addition to mosaics, tile panels, hydraulic tiles and various decorative coatings, as long as they are resistant to the weather.

Striking texture and strong inspiration from rocks in the Magma Terracotta EXT porcelain tile (60x120cm), suitable for outdoor use. Producer: Debbie Apsan. Photo: Taito Studio

“You can invest in a color that contrasts with the green of the plants, like the orange ones, or bet on something more neutral, in line with the rest of the project”, recommends architect Jorge Pessoa de Carvalho. “The use of a coating with few joints is a way to establish visual amplitude, but enameled and rustic pieces, those that require more grout, can also draw an interesting grid”, he advises.

Orla ceramic mosaic, in Agave hue, measuring 20x20cm. There are also three other color variations, as well as smaller wall covering options. Available for indoor and outdoor use. Producer: Debbie Apsan. Photo: Taito Studio.

And, since the proposal is to create a point of attraction in the house, two other suggestions by the architect may help: defining the main view of the internal garden to compose a beautiful decorative panel behind the plants in that background and perfecting the artificial lighting, able to enhance during the night not only the vegetation but also the chosen coating.

Also available in a specific version for external areas, the Botânica porcelain tile planks (19.7x120cm), in Camel color, refer to natural wood. Project by Ildo Silva Arquitetos. Photo: Yuri Panichi.

