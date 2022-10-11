Listen to the audio version of the article

Embraced by the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, halfway between Prato and Pistoia, Montemurlo has a magnificent sixteenth-century fortress and a very high density of textile companies. Among these is Pontetorto: in 2022 the manufacturing of the Banci family, owned by the Japanese textile group Daidoh Limited Clothing since 2016, celebrates 70 years of activity, an occasion that not only brings celebrations of the past, but highlights the desire to look with optimism about the future. On the other hand, Pontetorto was among the companies that in July 2020 participated in the first show of yarns in presence after the long months of the lockdown: “Re-spin” was a limited event, hosted under the centuries-old trees of Villa Pazzi al Parugiano, but it was also decisive in marking the restart of the sector.

Today the specter over the industry does not have the features of a virus, but of energy prices: «We have already confirmed orders, materials already purchased. But if a solution to these energy costs is not found, by 2022 the textile industry will lose 50-60% of its turnover “, explains Roberto DeMatteis, vice president of Pontetorto -: I’ll give you an example: in 2020 one cubic meter of methane gas cost us 19 cents, in August we reached 3.5 euros. So it is unsustainable, today the priority of many companies, especially small ones, is survival ». However Pontetorto has already invested in alternative energy sources in recent years, installing a photovoltaic system with more than 7 thousand polycrystalline silicon solar panels, capable of generating 30-35% of the needs. One of the clearest examples of its strong vocation and its firm commitment to sustainability.

“We are experimenting with a form of alternative energy that involves the recycling of textile material, not through waste-to-energy, but with pyrolysis, a combustion mechanism without emissions, which transforms waste into hydrogen”, continues DeMatteis.

A historical photo of the company

“We have also developed a patent for a system that allows mechanical recycling with a lower environmental impact, with a very high efficiency, and we are evaluating a form of distribution in collaboration with an important brand”, continues the vice president -: it is it is important to have a strong connection with brands, to have a direct impact on the end customer ».

If the concern for bills is strong, it nevertheless fails to stop the creative energy of the company: “We dedicate at least 5-10% of our turnover to research and development, but if we consider all the phases of research and promotion on market the percentage rises significantly – continues the manager -. We work with passion to create intelligent fabrics, suitable for our times and our ways of life. The development of tissues has always followed that of human history. Today we are looking for greater performance, fabrics that make people’s lives easier and more comfortable, for example with simple maintenance: that can not be ironed, or that block viruses and bacteria thanks to HeiQ’s Viroblock technology, which we have recently also adopted. we”.