by admin
Photos: Renata Freitas / Disclosure

Last week I visited the Docol stand at Expo Revestir 2023 to check out the brand’s launches. The highlights were the DocolTwist accessories signed by Ana Neute and the DocolJoy bathtubs, new items in the portfolio, in addition to the Naiade single lever, awarded with Good Design and made with Neoclast.

To show all the news, I took a complete tour of the booth! The concept that guided Docol in the way they presented their products was the inseparable connection between forests and water. For this reason, the Docol Stand was a veritable forest of glued-laminated wood pillars (MLC), with a thousand square meters, designed by BLOCO Arquitetos and executed by Ita Construtora. The most interesting thing is that it can be assembled and disassembled for other events, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

You can check the complete video with all Docol launches at Expo Revestir 2023 here. Just press PLAY!

DocolTwist por Ana Nute

Architect Ana Neute has developed a complete line of accessories for bathrooms, ritual spaces dedicated to moments of self-care, comfort and relaxation.

The pieces are at the same time functional and playful, produced from the combination of Neoclast® and toned stainless steel. Neoclast® is a moldable material composed of resin and mineral aggregates, resistant, homogeneous and of low porosity, which guarantees a soft and natural touch.

In all, the line consists of a hanger, a set of bench accessories, sets of wall accessories, a floor waste bin, a wastebasket, a floor towel rack with a side table, a support bench, a tray and two sizes of towel holders.

DocolJoy bathtubs

Another Docol novelty is the DocolJoy freestanding soaking tubs, which take us to a true private oasis. They are available in oval and rectangular formats, and their design is in line with the brand’s commitment to offering the best experiences through the water.

Molded in Neoclast®, its edges are gently rounded and are ideal for composing the most varied bathroom projects.

Benefit

Docol’s Benefit line guarantees autonomy and confidence to the user, fully complying with the Brazilian Accessibility Standard (NBR9050). Specially designed to serve people with special needs or motor difficulties, its products have safe and elegant installation, following opening mode, height and other appropriate requirements.

The result is the facilitation of the user’s locomotion, with greater local hygiene and much more comfort. In addition, the line features Rimless jet technology that circulates in the bowl 360º, providing complete cleaning. The finishing of the dishes, with a special high-quality enamel, facilitates cleaning and guarantees greater durability.

Freestanding

Your kitchen now acts like a piece of furniture, being able to be configured in different ways and repositioned however you want! It’s a full kitchen. On the faucet, you can have the normal single lever, with hot and cold water, drinking water or carbonated water.

You have the option of configuring your Freestanding with or without a countertop, in addition to other accessories for a super well-resolved kitchen.

Mix&Match Extensions

Synonymous with freedom of choice, the line Mix&Match offers several combination options between spouts and activations for the most varied bathroom and kitchen projects. Among the highlights:

– Single-lever operation for use with the classic Mix&Match kitchen spouts, as an alternative to the joystick or knurled handwheel versions;

– Single lever mixers for washbasins, in high or low spout versions, for a single hole in the countertop;

Self-supporting single-lever mixer with swivel spout and integrated hand shower for use with freestanding bathtubs, with Docol base for recessed installation in the floor;

– New model of spout and wall mixer that provides uniform jet and excellent performance when filling the bathtub;

– DocolRain technology in the innovative Mix&Match shower, delicate and discreet.

Doc Vox®

This is a super launch by Docol. By voice command, you can turn on the faucet and determine the amount of water you need for a certain container. In addition, from the moment you select the temperature and amount of water you want, any touch on its extension starts or stops the flow of water.

To check all Docol releases and its products, just click here. Worth the visit!

