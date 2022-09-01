Innovative “1+4” mode to convey the beauty of drama “Spring Miao Action” Beijing’s outstanding children’s stage performances are splendid

International Online News: Hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and undertaken by the Beijing Tianqiao Art Center, the 9th “Dream of China·Spring Miao Action” Beijing Excellent Children’s Stage Play Performance (hereinafter referred to as “Spring Miao Action”) was held in August. After its launch in Beijing on the 14th, this summer has presented 19 wonderful performances for Beijing youth and parents, as well as more than 20 activities in four types including theme forums, cultural visits, art and aesthetic education, and Yunshang Theater.

Poster of the 9th “Spring Miao Action”

“Havoc in Heaven” wonderful stills

This year’s “Spring Miao Action” innovatively launched the “1+4” model, in which “1” is the repertoire performance and the core section of the entire event. The wonderful performances of 19 plays have enriched the summer cultural performance market for young people in Beijing. The opening drama of “Chunmiao Action” is “Havoc in Heaven” produced by Beijing Peking Opera Theatre. The person in charge of the “Spring Miao Action” project of Beijing Peking Opera Theatre said that this play is a traditional Chinese opera, and its storyline is selected from the well-known “Journey to the West”. With the image of “Monkey King”, children can appreciate the style of traditional Chinese “monkey opera”, arouse children’s interest in Peking Opera, and then feel the charm of traditional Chinese culture. Its content is also in line with the children’s theme that “Spring Miao Action” focuses on, as well as the purpose of being close to and serving the majority of young people. In addition to the repertoire performances, before the performance, the Beijing Peking Opera Theatre also launched an immersive Peking Opera popularization activity for young people with the theme of “Journey to the West in Peking Opera for Children in August”. The composite presentation of the performance + pre-performance experience activities benefited audiences of all ages and received a lot of praise.

One of this year’s performance troupes, the person in charge of the brand department of Little Big Vision, said that they have always recognized the original intention of “Chunmiao Action” to cultivate the creation and performance of high-quality stage plays on children’s themes over the years. In this year’s “Spring Miao Action” repertoire, they chose to invite the artist who knows children best on the stage – Stanley from the United Kingdom and his classic work “Paper Beauty”, hoping to use creative works from the perspective of children, in the exclusive In their art space, they experience the countless possibilities opened up in their inner world and accompany their children through every stage of growth.

On August 18, Wang Yuxin (5 years old) participated in the work “Welcome to my house” when he participated in the “Workshop”

“4” in the “1+4” mode of this year’s Spring Miao Action includes “4 types of supporting activities”, namely “theme forum”, “cultural visit”, “artistic education”, and “cloud theater”, with a total of more than 20 parts. Field activities.

“Art Aesthetic Education” activities are widely loved by children and adults. The story of “Art Brain Lab · Cake Escape” is cleverly conceived and is close to children’s lives. In just 90 minutes, there was movement and stillness, music, thinking, and craftsmanship. “Little Theater of Classic Literature Congrats to Uncle’s Wolf” is also impressive. The actors and teachers of the whole event had a lot of interaction with the children and parents, which was very interesting and immersive, especially the lively and vivid performances of the actors and teachers.

“Art Aesthetic Education” event “Art Brain Lab · Cake Escape”

In addition to the indoor “art and aesthetic education” activities, this spring seedling action also linked the theater and surrounding cultural and museum, aesthetic education and humanistic art spaces, and carefully launched 4 characteristic “cultural visit” routes in the capital, with the themes of inheritance, innovation and vitality. Punch in the art experience place and cultural innovation space, guide children to the literary and art space, while enjoying the artistic atmosphere, understand the regional history and culture, feel the value of aesthetics, and enhance the perception of art.

As a special section of art and aesthetic education, “The Beautiful World of ‘Drama’ in My Eyes – Children’s Art Co-Creation Exhibition” takes “co-creation” as the core concept, and presents the repertoire of this “Spring Miao Action” exhibition as the theme to present to young audiences. A call for works of art was issued, and a series of directional repertoire creation workshops were held. The works of teenagers and children are made into immersive exhibitions, creating an exhibition platform for them to fully display their creative talents.

“The Theater on the Cloud”, one of the “four types of supporting activities”, is an important measure that conforms to the trend of digital development. During the performance of the “Spring Miao Action” repertoire and the holding of art activities, both online and offline methods were adopted. High-definition video exhibition and broadcasting supported by technical means, new media column settings, etc., allowed the audience to fully understand the “Spring Miao Action” on different platforms. ” performances and activities, transform and upgrade the industrial chain, promote the modernization of content production and dissemination methods, and reshape the cultural development model. It is reported that this year, 6 plays participated in the “Spring Miao Action” online performance, and in the “Cloud Theater·Performance Unit”, high-quality scripts such as script reading, online performances, art workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, and online concerts were presented. Fine art content.

How to dig deeper into the theme and theme of the children’s drama “Warm the Heart”? How to disseminate art more effectively and nurture audiences? In the near future, the “Spring Miao Action” will also hold a forum on the theme of public art and national aesthetic education. The forum will be carried out in the form of dialogue and round-table forums from the two dimensions of “beautifying people with beauty” and “cultivating people with beauty”.

On the one hand, the forum will focus on the “theme exhibition season” in the “1+4” theme mode, mainly discussing the creation of children’s plays; It is based on the dissemination and popularization of children’s aesthetic education, and explores children’s artistic aesthetic education around performances.