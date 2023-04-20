Insaurralde presented new security mobiles in Lomas de Zamora

The chief of staff of the Province of Buenos Aires, Martín Insaurralde, today led a meeting in Lomas de Zamora where 50 new Security mobiles were presented, reaching a fleet of 400 own vehicles with 1,200 civilian drivers. Within the framework of the act, he highlighted: “We want the neighbors to live better, to feel safe, that is why we made this historic investment in human resources and technology, in coordination with the other forces, Firefighters and Civil Defense”.

With this new acquisition, the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora now has the largest municipal mobile fleet in the Province. In addition, a new Operations Center is being built equipped with more technology to monitor the cameras and coordinate the work in conjunction with the Buenos Aires Police, Lomas Emergencies, Firefighters and Gendarmerie. In turn, in Lomas a Comprehensive Crime Prevention Program is being implemented that includes more than 800 community alarms to which another 200 will be added throughout this year and 25,000 residents registered in the Alerta Lomas application. Likewise, the Municipality has 750 security cameras, between domes and fixed cameras, and it is projected to reach one thousand cameras in 2023, while, together with the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, 80 Safe Stops have already been placed in different parts of the district.

Regarding the professionalization of the force, Lomas de Zamora has a decentralized Academic Unit of the Juan Vucetich school, which was the first in the Province, where those who aspire to join the Buenos Aires Police receive their training. In 2022, more than 300 police officers graduated and so far in 2023, 2,000 applicants who are in the process of psychophysical evaluations have already registered.

“The effort we are making will be worth it, because each crime that we can prevent will be a task accomplished. I will always be defending my neighbors so that they feel proud to be from Lomas and for that our formula is very simple: dream, plan, achieve, which translated is work, work and work. Thanks to the families from Lomé and my team for their commitment and responsibility”, concluded Insaurralde.

The activity was attended by the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the province of Buenos Aires, Federico Otermín; the interim mayor of Lomas, Marina Lesci; the provincial senator Adrián Santarelli; the head of the Municipal Cabinet, Martín Choren; the secretary of Security Lomas, Jorge Bonino; local officers and officials.