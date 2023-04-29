Insecurity: due to the wave of robberies, the residents lock themselves up at 9:00 p.m. in the area of ​​the passages of the Plaza de las Américas

In two building complexes near the Plaza de las Américas roundabout, life habits changed years ago, since they identified a robbery mechanism that is now intensifying again.

These are the people who live in the Campus and Le Marche towers, both located meters away, on Vélez Sársfield avenue at 1690 and 1800, respectively.

Next to each one of the housing blocks there are passages that connect the avenue with the Villa El Chaparral neighborhood, in the Ciudad Universitaria area. A few days ago, videos in which you can see robberies of passers-by, precisely in those surroundings, went viral.

After the images were widely disseminated, what had happened on other occasions happened again: when the neighbors denounced, from the low houses that are located behind the towers they threw bullets and stones. They managed to break some glass.

That is why fear and uncertainty have returned: “we want to live in peace,” said those who inhabit the buildings.

Meanwhile, senior police sources confirmed to this medium that the Investigations unit is working in the area. “The apprehension of three young people who commit crimes in this sector and other people who also do the same is being pursued. There are domes, cameras, and in addition to reviewing these images, the CAP intervenes,” they detailed.

However, to date there have been no arrests for the robberies or for the subsequent acts of vandalism against the properties.

The robbery that turned on the alarms again among the residents of the Plaza de las Américas

For those who say they are “seriously affected” by these episodes, what force does is insufficient. “The images were disseminated and police control increased for a few hours. We even saw a greater presence of uniformed men. But the same thing always happens: after a while they left and on Friday they did not return,” they described.

Beyond the viral that flooded social networks in a matter of hours, with images that showed three teenagers crossing Vélez Sársfield avenue, attacking a woman, taking a purse from her and leaving her lying there, and then fleeing towards the passages that the strangers would use as pathways. escape, in that central strip of the city they ensure that no one leaves their homes after 9:00 p.m.

“For years we have lived with this threat meters from our homes. Those who have dogs seek to date with partners, or with pepper spray and chains. Most of us have been robbed several times, so we don’t go out at night. We need a permanent police presence,” said those who avoided disclosing their identity for fear of reprisals.

Neighbors have also wondered why they invest in “renovating squares” and bars are not placed in the passages indicated by them, when there are numerous complaints about the events that are recorded on that site.

“We want them to at least put up bars, a permanent police booth at the bus stop that is on Abrosio Olmos boulevard, meters from the passages, and in the two little streets,” they explained.

Modalities of robbery in the passages near the Plaza de las Américas

The inhabitants of the buildings said publicly that they were “willing to present evidence when the Police go to ask for it.” And they also assured that they have identified the different mechanics of the robberies that occur in the Plaza de las Américas area.

“They follow you from the square and when the victim is about to cross the first passage, called Van Mark, they surprise them from behind the wall, they snatch what they can and run away,” says a group of neighbors who agreed to speak with La Voz. .

The sources confirm that the assaults are usually carried out by groups, thus resembling “piranha robberies” than simple outbursts. They act in a coordinated manner and no one dares to rule out that they use handies or some type of intercom.

Another point of attack begins in the vicinity of the Córdoba Education Institute. “When the victim comes in the opposite direction, going through this educational establishment first, the outburst occurs on the second passage, called Francisco de Aragón,” the sources say.

They also await the victims behind trees located on the grounds of the Ciudad Universitaria, located in front of the conflict zone. “When they see someone distracted, they cross from the other side of Vélez Sársfield avenue and steal, also on the Francisco de Aragón passage,” they explain.

Last week, they assured, there was a robbery in the renovated Plaza de las Américas. This green space was recently renovated, 15 days ago.

“As there was a police presence in the first passage, they ran down Richardson Street, towards the side of the Misericordia hospital, behind the two passages,” they said.

But what worries the most are the acts of violence. According to the neighbors, several victims have been attacked.

“They throw them into the little street and ‘beat them up’. Everything can be observed from our departments and also safely from the Police cameras. When they have them inside the passages they hit them, they kick them, they take everything they can from them”, they say.

They even say there were threats with firearms and knives. The most alarmed warn that something must be done before a more serious event has to be regretted.

Although in the first instance they had thought of going out to demand a solution, the owners of the apartments that were interviewed by this means rejected that possibility. Instead, they will attempt to pursue a claim through the sponsorship of a lawyer.

They want the political authorities to commit to this matter and to regain some freedom, which they say they have lost due to fear and worry.

