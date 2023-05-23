Home » Insecurity in Córdoba: he assaulted a retiree and shot her while escaping
The unsafety does not stop in Córdoba. A 70-year-old retiree was shot at, after being assaulted by a criminal.

The event occurred this Monday afternoon, in the San Ignacio neighborhood of the Cordoba capital, in the vicinity of Ramón Figueroa and La Rioja streets. There, the woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was approached by the evildoer.

The victim was identified as María Calderón, according to Chain 3and would be a benchmark for the neighborhood center of the aforementioned neighborhood.

Not satisfied with having assaulted her and taking her belongings, while the man was escaping thief shot him in the right leg.

Wounded and lying on the ground, the victim was assisted by a resident of the area, who would have transferred her by her own means to a clinic in the Güemes neighborhood, according to police sources explained to The voice.

The police are investigating the incident.

