Home Entertainment Insecurity in Córdoba: she is 78 years old and a motorcycle dragged her to steal her wallet
Entertainment

Insecurity in Córdoba: she is 78 years old and a motorcycle dragged her to steal her wallet

by admin
Insecurity in Córdoba: she is 78 years old and a motorcycle dragged her to steal her wallet

A violent robbery occurred in the Maipú neighborhood on Wednesday morning. A 78-year-old kinesiologist was arriving at her office, after taking two buses, when she was surprised by a motorcycle.

Her son Julián told El Doce that the thief, who was wearing a refractory vest, passed the woman. “She turned the wrong way and my mom tried to run but she couldn’t. He grabbed her bag, struggled and threw her to the ground, “he recounted.

“She told him to please not take the wallet and in her innocence she offered him 10,000 pesos that she had in her bag,” Julián lamented. And he continued: “But she took everything: the money and the wallet that she only had things from work.”

The woman sustained injuries to her arm, knee and cheekbone. “35 years ago, she took two buses a day and soon after she stopped working, this happened to her, which affected her greatly,” said her son.

Finally, Julián, who also works in the Maipú neighborhood, warned that there are many robberies in the area, “especially motorcycle seizures.”

See also  Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star Damien Chazelle's latest movie 'Babylon' character poster released

You may also like

3 years after the Magalí Morales Case: how...

Talk about love and warmth to find the...

Yanina Latorre and a strong crossover with Romina...

It’s not scary to be unpopular, what’s scary...

Personal history and “todismo”

Ohma World Ƴɶɫģ黯Ͳ Ohma – midifanǹע

Producers from Río Negro and Neuquén support the...

“Paula”, by Florencia Wehbe, arrives at the Cineclub...

Ujam ƷУɫɺЧĽ Finisher BOOST – midifanǹע

The Brian Jonestown Massacre released their new album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy