A violent robbery occurred in the Maipú neighborhood on Wednesday morning. A 78-year-old kinesiologist was arriving at her office, after taking two buses, when she was surprised by a motorcycle.

Her son Julián told El Doce that the thief, who was wearing a refractory vest, passed the woman. “She turned the wrong way and my mom tried to run but she couldn’t. He grabbed her bag, struggled and threw her to the ground, “he recounted.

“She told him to please not take the wallet and in her innocence she offered him 10,000 pesos that she had in her bag,” Julián lamented. And he continued: “But she took everything: the money and the wallet that she only had things from work.”

The woman sustained injuries to her arm, knee and cheekbone. “35 years ago, she took two buses a day and soon after she stopped working, this happened to her, which affected her greatly,” said her son.

Finally, Julián, who also works in the Maipú neighborhood, warned that there are many robberies in the area, “especially motorcycle seizures.”

