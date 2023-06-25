Insfrán voted and pointed against CABA: “It is a feud”

Since 8 in the morning of this Sunday, June 25, more than 470,000 authorized Formoseños went to the polls to choose, among other positions, their next governor and vice. One of the four formulas that were presented is headed by the current president of the province, Gildo Insfranwho goes in search of his eighth consecutive term.

In this context, the governor of Formosa cast his vote this morning at the Escuela de Frontera No. 6 and, in statements to the press, launched a Chicana towards the City of Buenos Aires and towards those officials who describe Formosa as a “feudal province “.

“If I’m not wrong, feudal lords once held large tracts of land. And they gave their vassals a part to be exploited and most of that production was taken by the feudal lord, “Insfrán began to explain to introduce a statistic, without specifying the source, that supports his position.

In this sense, he expanded: “Recently I saw a statistic from the whole country on which were the places where more people owned their houses. What a coincidence, Formosa is in fifth or sixth place. Do you know what the last one is? The Federal Capital”.

“What does it mean? That the Federal Capital is a fiefdom where the tenants are the vassals”sentenced in a direct criticism of the City of Buenos Aires.

The polls were opened in Formosa to elect governor and vice

To continue the debate on the lack of alternation in power in Formosa, Insfrán -who has governed that province for 28 years- maintained: “Alternation in Formosa is decided by the people”.

“In Formosa 132 talks about periodicity, it says ‘the governors and vice will last four years in their functions and may be re-elected’. Today the people are deciding who will be their next ruler“, he added.

In this same line, and when asked about “How long is Gildo Insfrán?”, he responded without hesitation: “Until the people say”.

On this occasion, the governor from Formosa faces off at the polls with fernando carbajalof the alliance Together for Change, with Francisco Paolotroni of the Libertad, Trabajo y Progreso party and with Fabian Servin of the Labor Party.

On the other hand, in his statements, Insfrán also made reference to the recently announced Unión por la Patria face-to-face formulaheaded by Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi, and maintained that “he still could not think about it.”

“I don’t know if it is the best or the worst, the people will decide. Today it is the possible formula that allowed a unit“, maintained the president of Formosa and clarified that in this scenario “there is no winning formula” and “everyone can win.”

Finally, he declared that he does not expect the visit of national political leaders once the elections close. “I have not invited anyoneIt is not our custom. Whoever wants to come will come“, he concluded.

AS/ff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

