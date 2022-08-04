The Ace Hotel Toronto in Toronto, Canada officially opened last month, the hotel brand’s first store in Canada. The new 123-room building was designed by renowned Toronto-based Shim-Sutcliffe Architects. The firm, led by Brigitte Shim and Howard Sutcliffe, has won a number of awards, including the 2021 Royal Canadian Institute of Architecture Gold Medal, Canada’s highest honor in architecture. On the first floor of the hotel is Alder’s Restaurant, a seasonal wood-fired restaurant by acclaimed chef Patrick Kriss, which will open for dinner service on August 9. The chef also presided over the design of the menu in the lobby and at the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge, Evangeline, which will welcome guests later this year.

The Ace Hotel Toronto is located in the city’s historic Garment District. Innovation and industry brought this neighborhood to life in the early 20th century; once a manufacturing hub, it has grown into an influential arts hub. Located at the intersection of several neighborhoods including Queens Road West, Downtown and Chinatown, the hotel is within walking distance to famous music venues, galleries, bars and restaurants. The Ace Hotel Toronto is integrated into this unique setting – home to the many independent, community-focused groups that have long formed the cultural backbone of the city.

Ace Hotel Toronto

51 Camden Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada