To celebrate the official release of the new Converse x CLOT collaboration series, the two parties worked together to create a limited-time theme Pop-Up at the JUICE store in Chengdu. The design of the store is inspired by the Bashu bamboo culture, moving pandas and the bamboo forest they inhabit into the prosperous city. The pure color black and white bamboo forest elements integrate traditional culture and modern trends. The door and interior furnishings are divided into areas in black and white, showing a minimalist visual effect, and a large panda installation is also set up at the entrance. The store displays the panda-inspired reinterpretation of the classic Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell shoes. In addition, on the opening day, Converse also specially held a creative workshop and IFS top floor music party in the store. Well-known musicians Geomagnetic Card and HARDOUKEN ignited the event site with wonderful performances.

The Converse x CLOT theme Pop-Up is open for a limited time until November 17, and interested readers may wish to check it out.

Converse x CLOT Themed Pop-Up

Address: JUICE Chengdu IFS Store

When: November 11-17