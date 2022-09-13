Listen to the audio version of the article

“Inside the Dream” is the title of the first docufilm ever made on a high jewelery maison, produced by Terminal 9 Studios which financed it, and is available on Prime Video in about 100 countries from 13 September, after having been previewed at Toronto International Film Festival.

The exciting journey from the legendary gems to the precious masterpiece follows in the footsteps of Lucia Silvestri, Creative Director of the Jewelery. Known as the woman who buys the most extraordinary gems in the world, Lucia learned her business directly from the Bulgari family, and has made her way year after year in an industry largely dominated by men.

Nicola Bulgari with Lucia Silvestri

The American actress Zendaya, the Blackpink singer, Lalisa aka LISA, the digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, the model Lily Aldridge and the Indian actress – now established in the USA – Priyanka Chopra Jonas are the other women protagonists of the docufilm, with the their stories and their talents.

The docufilm starts from the relationship of the maison with its city of origin, Rome, a constant source of inspiration and headquarters of the high jewelery manufacturing, but tells the discovery of wonderful gems in Jaipur, India, then following the creative process that leads to the birth of jewels until the moment they are worn by celebrities from all over the world.

For example, that of the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace, which culminates in a 93.83 carat Colombian emerald, which actress Zendaya wore on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival last year.