The first part of the last season of Better call Saul ended with a point of no return, this second starts again from the immediate and lasting consequences of Lalo’s insane violence. Strengthened by previous seasons, which have explored in depth the incorrigible nature of Jimmy, Kim and their mutual beneficial and ambiguous influences, the series can now accelerate towards the already written future of the protagonist.

Filed the most part crimethe story returns to focus on Saul, formerly Jimmy McGill, and leans towards the after: post-events take place.B reaking badwhich up to now have occupied some cold openthe short initial narrative segments characterized by black and white and a Saul hidden in Nebraska behind yet another identity and low-profile work.

Interconnection with Breaking bad explodes in various flashback and in the welcome appearances of Walt and Jesse (sometimes motivated by the desire to pay homage to them rather than the story), as well as in that same sense of inevitability that cloaks the chain of events. But unlike Breaking badthe figure of Better call Saul it’s not tragedy, and Jimmy isn’t a villain megalomaniac: more humanly, he is a man with a problematic inclination that is the mirror of his family and social frustrations, and that takes a more grotesque and dark turn when Kim is no longer there to stem it.

The culmination of Saul and Kim’s narrative arcs is perhaps not the most surprising, but it resonates appropriately and true to the emotional heart of the series, thanks in part to the subtly excellent evidence from Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. But even the handful of episodes preceding the finale offers masterful moments: with a choice of impact, and with the stylistic coherence that distinguishes the two series, the parts set in the timeline after Breaking bad remain in black and white. The repetitiveness of Saul’s work, now Gene Takavic, manager of a kiosk in the Omaha shopping center, is enhanced by the visual and formal choices: the fixed shots, the details that become abstract (such as the whirling of the mixer), the slow pace but full of tension make one tangible routine caging. Gene tries to crack her in her own way in the sensational episode Nippywhich with three episodes from the end takes the risk of inserting new and decisive characters into the narrative fabric. Nippy it is the ultimate watershed, and it sets off the chain of decisions and missteps that will drag Jimmy to its conclusion. In a mirror image, the episode dedicated to Kim outlines a new ordinary and deliberately emotionless life, dominated by a studied detachment that acts as a precarious protective weapon.

It is said that the ending of Better call Saul signs the end of an idea of ​​serial prestige that today gives way to other trends and needs: perhaps it is true, but the attempts to rigidly define the television eras through quality licenses leaves the time it finds. Certainly this extraordinary balance between writing, stylistic power, suspense and affection for the characters, a trademark chiseled for years by Gilligan, Gould and their team, is hard to replicate, and we will miss it.