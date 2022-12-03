From December 1st, the Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture exhibition officially landed at Design Miami 2022, and the exhibition curated by Nike and VA Securities took over the Rubell Museum this time.

The four-day exhibition will honor Virgil Abloh’s creative legacy through a series of events. “The goal of the exhibition is to expand the influence of Abloh’s legacy beyond his personal practice and establish a framework for sustainable open source models to inspire better brand stories in the future,” said Nike.

The project also marks the debut of the Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma shoe, and pays homage to the late designer’s legacy, his influence on Swoosh culture, and his design methodology. The Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma is the first original shoe designed from the ground up in 2022 by Abloh and Nike designers. Terra Forma will also join the whole series of shoes and clothing, and it is expected to debut in December this year. Those who are interested may wish to continue to pay attention.

“Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” at Rubell Museum

1100 NW 23rd St,

Miami, FL 33127,

United States