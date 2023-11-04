Insights from Chen Yan and Gao Mantang: Exploring the Origins of Wonderful Scripts

Where do wonderful scripts come from? Chen Yan and Gao Mantang gave guidance at the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival “Master Class”

Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter Su Mo

Chen Yan, a highly experienced stage play scriptwriter, and three-time winner of the “Cao Yu Drama Literature Award,” has recently shifted his focus to novel writing. His novel “Zhuangtai” was adapted into a popular TV series that received high ratings and positive reviews. Another one of his novels, “The Protagonist,” which won the prestigious “Mao Dun Literature Award,” is also being adapted into a TV series. Chen Yan’s expertise in both stage play and novel writing makes him a prominent figure in the industry.

Gao Mantang, who has been in the art industry for 40 years, is considered a witness to the development of Chinese TV dramas. He has created more than 60 film and television works, many of which are considered classics in domestic TV series. Gao Mantang’s realist approach to writing has garnered him great success and he is known for his ability to construct a Chinese-style “human comedy.”

These two renowned writers recently appeared together in the “Master Class” section of the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival. They shared their experiences and insights on the theme of “Where do wonderful scripts come from?”

Chen Yan emphasized the importance of writing about familiar life in creation. He recalled his own journey in the industry, stating that he initially wrote novels and essays to fulfill his desire for publication. However, when he was transferred to the Shaanxi Opera Academy at the age of 25, he became a professional screenwriter. Chen Yan’s exposure to Chinese classical operas and stage plays greatly influenced his creative process. He advised young TV drama screenwriters to explore these art forms as a source of inspiration for their modern storytelling.

Gao Mantang, on the other hand, shared his own “failure” experiences throughout his career. Despite having many successful works, he highlighted the importance of staying connected to real life. Gao Mantang believes that the truth and details of life cannot be fabricated and that screenwriters should always be attentive to the nuances of everyday life. He cautioned against relying too heavily on the internet for inspiration, as it may lead to unoriginal ideas. Gao Mantang emphasized the need to observe, perceive, and extract materials and character traits from real life experiences.

Both Chen Yan and Gao Mantang emphasized the role of directors in the creative process. Chen Yan advised screenwriters to have a director’s consciousness when writing, while Gao Mantang shared anecdotes about different directors’ unique styles of discussion and feedback.

Overall, the “Master Class” session of the 2023 China·Beijing TV Drama Festival provided valuable insights into the creative process of writing wonderful scripts. Chen Yan and Gao Mantang’s experiences and expertise offered aspiring screenwriters valuable guidance on how to draw inspiration from familiar life and stay connected to reality in their storytelling.

