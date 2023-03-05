Mutate slowly but surely Insomnium to storytelling masters. Accompanied by a short story, “Winter’s Gate” certainly set the right levers in motion and gave the Finns’ sound additional depth. Singer and bassist Niilo Sevänen also provides their latest work with a story based on historical facts. „Anno 1696“ deals with witch trials, including the particularly brutal Torsåk witch trials, as well as the severe famine of 1696 and 1697 that killed 30% of the Finnish population, leading to cannibalism and infanticide.

The subject matter demands angry intensity to match, and “White Christ” sums up that endeavor. Joining forces with Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis is a stomping, slobbering masterpiece whose conflicting emotions are heading for over-the-top Melodic Death Doom boiling point. Even in mid-tempo Insomnium’s frenzied destructiveness comes through clearly. “Godforsaken”, the second track with a guest contribution, is much more abrupt. Between cascading explosions and ethereal interludes, an oppressive and inspiring contradiction emerges, skilfully underscored by folk singer Johanna Kurkela. Meditative Prog meets almost Black Metal-like eruptions.

In general, this record is more diverse than ever, and the concluding “The Rapids” sets a good example. Sudden intermediate sprints torpedo all the senses with growing enthusiasm, the guitar solo surprises with Prog parts, and yet the familiar dark melodies can spread well. On the other hand, “Starless Paths” is a bit more leisurely. How track after track lays down here, builds a house of cards of self-destruction and finally leads into the middle of the Maelstrom, testifies to songwriting greatness that goes far beyond familiar Dark Death Doom sounds. On the other hand, Insomnium dare to take a kind of step back into more familiar realms with “1696”. Here, too, it is allowed to move forward briskly from time to time, and the mixture of heaviness, catharsis and melody works wonderfully here too.

Insomnium doesn’t quite reach the level of the first short story, but that shouldn’t bother you in any way. “Anno 1696” is in every respect their most ambitious record to date, which tries a lot, which ventures even further musically, and which still works as a whole. In this way, old qualities remain clearly recognizable, are provided with fresh approaches from brute heaviness to subtle melody, and result in odd and charming magic. The Finns surpass themselves as storytellers, musically the way to fresh shores is right – a demanding work with fine barbs, which once again underlines the qualities of the quintet.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/24/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

Website: insomnium.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/insomniumofficial

Category: Magazin, Reviews