Insomnium – Songs Of The Dusk

Write good songs Insomnium in large quantities – usually enough to add a lot of bonus material to their albums. Something similar happened with “Anno 1696,” which was released in February and dealt with brutal witch trials and a devastating famine, accompanied by smaller musical experiments in terms of heaviness and melody. The limited Digibook edition came with three more tracks, which, in the band’s opinion, deserved much more attention. Under the title „Songs Of The Dusk“ They are now released as their own EP.

Niilo Sevänen explained in advance that these numbers could be seen as “director’s cut material” from the current record. They are part of the story and deepen it somewhat. The quasi-title song “Song Of The Dusk” cultivates said depth with increasing enthusiasm and takes just under ten minutes to do it. Here you can hear Insomnium in its purest form, as dark, heavy, melodic and ponderous as ever. The emotional maelstrom opens up and rips into shallows. A long, magical middle section builds up powerful carpets of melodies, collides again and again with brutal heaviness and yet remains doomy and leisurely – if you take it strictly, very little happens, but it is extremely effective.

The other two, somewhat shorter tracks explore the extremes that Insomnium has primarily cultivated recently. “Flowers Of The Night”, for example, thrives on constant ups and downs, crossing almost fairy-like, clear melodies with angry growls and floating on cloud 9. “Stained In Red”, on the other hand, takes you on the wrong track in its first few seconds before the gates of hell open and fresh brute force emerges. Death-doom magic is spreading, the Northern Lights seem nastier and grumpier than ever, even lashing out with their fists and taking great joy in this mummery. In comparison, the final crescendo seems downright nice.

Nevertheless, the musical revolution does not happen, because “Songs Of The Dusk” ultimately serves more of what made “Anno 1696” entertaining. Insomnium continue to intensify their fresh yet familiar extremes. The title track certainly stands out and would have been an absolute standout track on the regular album. The rest is by no means a decorative accessory, but promises high entertainment value of a raw and emotionally charged kind. This new, old follow-up hits another direct hit and is a must for fans of dark, melodic intensity.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023

Available via: Century Media (Sony Music)

Website: www.insomnium.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/insomniumofficial

Category: Magazin, Reviews

