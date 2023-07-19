Inspectors, guarded by police officers, close six stores in a downtown gallery in Bariloche

Bariloche municipal inspectors, with the support of the Río Negro Police, closed yesterday six commercial premises of the Jardín gallery, located on Calle Miterthree blocks from the Civic Center, by not have a license and they had to be guarded by police officers due to the previous attacks they suffered from an owner.

The closures occurred because none of the premises had commercial authorization and were active at the time of being inspected yesterday afternoon, despite the fact that many registered covered stained glass windows and in some cases it was unknown what type of products they offered to the public, as he pointed out daily BLACK RIVER Sebastián Rodríguez, Secretary of Municipal Inspection of Bariloche.

The inspectors carried out the operation as part of routine checks that began in the summer in the commercial galleries of the center. This week they went to the Jardín gallery, located at 260 Miter, with an entrance through that highly trafficked artery on vacation and with access also through the side street, Rolando.

Rodriguez pointed out that It was only verified if there was commercial activity and if they had authorizationbased on an agreement between the municipal Treasury Secretariat and the Río Negro Revenue Department, upon detection of registrations of commercial activities in the provincial body and Afip, but without its municipal correlate.

Some closed premises of the Jardín gallery had the stained glass windows covered. Photo: Chino Leiva

The official said that on Monday, when closed the same premises for the second time, the owner became violent with the inspectors and the police presence was requested. The man was arrested.

“We come across premises boarded up with papers, without windows but with people queuing up. That’s how the inspectors entered and detected that there was a commercial activity and they did not have authorization,” said Rodríguez, who remarked that in these six cases of closure “They had not even started the process to qualify.”

The closing strip was placed in the premises and the file goes to the Misdemeanors Court to apply the fine, meanwhile the businesses were ordered to carry out the authorization process.

In principle there were no seizures of merchandise because it was not verified to which category the businesses belonged and they did not have visible objects for sale.

In some commercial premises of the galleries, foreign currency transactionsbut it is not the municipal responsibility to detect this situation since it is a federal offense. In previous years, it was federal forces that carried out operations for the illegal purchase and sale of dollars.

Rodríguez clarified that the surveys in the galleries will continue to corroborate commercial activities and authorization.

The closed premises in the center of Bariloche had commercial activity and customers waiting. Photo: Chino Leiva

The municipality of Bariloche has a unified body of inspectors after a change in regulations, and today they are a staff of between 25 and 30 agents. Some have a fixed destination on Cerro Catedral where regular inspections are carried out.

The municipal inspectors weeks ago also accompanied Río Negro Revenue and Consumer Defense agents who inspected businesses at the base of Cerro Catedral, where there were no closures; on Cerro Otto, where irregularities were detected in various commercial activities, since each service must have its corresponding authorization to operate; in the city center and in supermarkets, in the latter strictly linked to compliance with the Precios Cuidados program.





