A group of Penn State researchers has designed a simple, energy-saving collision detector inspired by the way insects avoid bumping into each other, which could reduce road accidents. Their results have been published in ‘ACS Nano’.

Although only about 25 percent of car journeys take place after dark, nearly half of fatal accidents occur at night. As our vehicles become more advanced and even autonomous, ways to detect and avoid these collisions must evolve as well. Today’s systems are often complicated, resource-intensive, or perform poorly in the dark.

Many collision avoidance systems (CAS) are already included in vehicles and can brake automatically when an object gets too close. Some operate by analyzing an image of the space around the car, but in conditions like heavy rain or low light, the image isn’t as clear. To remedy this, complicated signal processors are used to make sense of what is still visible. Another method is to embed radar or Lidar sensors, but these are difficult to miniaturize and require a lot of power. Ultimately, these tools can add unnecessary weight, energy requirements, and complications, despite making the vehicle safer. But insects, including locusts and flies, can easily avoid collisions with each other without relying on software or Lidar, even at night. They do this by activating certain neural circuits that avoid obstacles, which are highly efficient and could inspire a next-generation Cas.

The team designed an algorithm based on the neural circuits insects use to avoid an obstacle. Instead of processing an entire image, they processed just one variable: the intensity of a car’s headlights. Without the need for an integrated camera or image sensor, the sensing and processing units were combined, making the overall detector smaller and more energy efficient.

The sensor was composed of eight light-sensitive “memtransistors” constructed from a layer of molybdenum disulfide (MoS 2 ), arranged in a circuit.

It took up a very small space and used only a few hundred picojoules of energy, tens of thousands of times less than existing systems.

At night, the detector could detect a potential collision between two cars two to three seconds before it happens, leaving enough time for the driver to take critical corrective action. The researchers say this new detector can help make existing Cass better and safer.