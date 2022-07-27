Home Entertainment Instagram CEO Responds to Kardashian’s Criticism: TikTok is the General Trend
Beijing time on July 27th news, on Tuesday local time, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri (Adam Mosseri) released a video via Twitter saying that Instagram is “overhauling” the application, and the focus is tilted towards video. One of the changes is the full screen display. Videos and photos. A day earlier, social media influencers including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian called for Instagram to “stop TikToking.”

Mosseri said the leaning towards video is part of Instagram’s efforts to align with how people communicate and share content. People are sharing more and more videos on Instagram, and Instagram will continue to support photo content while following this trend. Users will also start seeing more recommended content, helping creators gain more new users and grow their fan base.

“We will continue our current attempts to do everything possible to put our friends’ content at the top. But we also need to keep up with the times, because the world is changing rapidly, and we need to keep up,” Mosseri said in the video.

Instagram had no further comment on Mosseri’s tweet. It’s unclear when Instagram will roll out the new version of the app to all users.


