“Instigator” releases stills of Vikander and Jude Law Starring | Instigator_Sina Entertainment_Sina

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, “Instigator” starring Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, and Eddie Marsan, and directed by Karim Eynolds was released. Stills, which have premiered in the main competition of this Cannes Film Festival.

Focusing on Queen Catherine Parr of England, she was the last of the six wives of King Henry VIII of England, Queen of England from 1543 to 1547, and then Queen Mother of England. She is also England’s most married queen, having had four husbands.

Jessica Ashworth & Henrietta Ashworth (“Killing Eve,” “Tell the Bees”) wrote the screenplay, based on Elizabeth Freemantle’s best-selling historical novel “Queen’s Gambit,” which tells the story of A portrait of a marriage and life.

Catherine Parr was born in Candal Castle, Westmoreland, North West England, where her ancestors have lived since the 14th century. She was the eldest daughter of Sir Thomas Parr of the House of Houghton, Northamptonshire, descended from King Edward III of England, and Moore, daughter of Sir Thomas Green of Norton, Greensnorton, Northamptonshire. De Green. She had a younger brother, William Parr, later 1st Marquess of Northampton, and a younger sister, Anne Herbert, later Countess of Pembroke. Her father, Sir Thomas, was Sheriff, Warden and Inspector of Northampton in the service of Henry VIII. Her mother, Mrs. Parr, was the female attendant of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII. Although she was not beautiful, she was very smart.

In 1529, aged 17, Catherine married Edward Borrow, 2nd Baron Borrow of Gainsborough, who died in the spring of 1532. In 1534 she married John Neville, 3rd Baron Latimer of Snape, North Yorkshire. In 1536, Catherine and her two stepchildren were taken hostage by northern rebels during the Pilgrimage of Mercy, and John Neville died in 1543.

In the mansion of Princess Mary, the daughter of Catherine of Aragon, Catherine Parr, famous for her virtuous beauty, caught the attention of King Henry VIII, and even without her extraordinary beauty, her wit and erudition won her wide court After the death of her second husband, the wealthy widow fell in love with Thomas Seymour, 1st Baron Seymour of Sudeley, the brother of Queen Jane Seymour, but the king favored her and she could not Did not accept the king’s love.

