Institute, against the Independent leader of Tevez: time, TV and formations

Independiente, renewed with the arrival of Carlos Tevez to the technical direction, will receive Instituto this Sunday in a match valid for the sixth date of the League Cup in which it will try to remain in first place in Zone A that it shares with Argentinos Juniors.

The match will be played this Sunday from 3 p.m. at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini stadium, in the city of Avellaneda, with the arbitration of Darío Herrera from Neuquén and television by TNT Sports.

Independiente began its campaign with Ricardo Zielinski as coach, but a defeat in Avellaneda on the initial date against Colón ended the cycle and Tevez arrived, who is undefeated with three wins and two draws, in an improvement that helped him move away from the most critical relegation zone, and in turn elevated it to the top of its zone in the League Cup.

The “Red” is five points ahead of Gimnasia, a difference that is not decisive but that allows them to play the games more calmly and above all that calmed the fans, who stopped insulting the players and some of those targeted are even now applauded, like defender Joaquín Laso.

This Independiente is more organized and solid in defense, has more game, especially due to the incorporation of Federico Mancuello, and the good results gave more confidence to the team in general, so they were on the verge of winning in Rosario against Central during the week, although they finally tied (1-1).

In the fight to escape from the bottom of the annual table, Independiente is at the top of Zone A and with qualification claims, in the run-up to a very special week since on the following date it will play the Avellaneda classic as a visitor to Racing Club.

Instituto, directed by Diego Dabove, is having a very good campaign and is one of those in second place with 8 points and a recent victory over Colón (3-1) in which they played a very good game.

The albirrojos accumulated 40 points in the annual table, seven more than Gimnasia, while in the averages they are in 23rd place, above five teams, they would have to suffer a pronounced drop to commit.

In the general history they played 31 times with a clear advantage for Independiente of 18 wins against five for “La Gloria” and eight draws.

Instituto only won once in Avellaneda, it was on November 24, 1985 (85/86 tournament) by 1 to 0 with a goal from Rioja attacking midfielder Ricardo Rentera.

Albirrojo could repeat the same starting 11 that they played against Colón, although coach Dabove could also use a scheme of five defenders that he put on the field in the classic against Talleres and brought very good results.

On date 7, Albirrojo will visit Godoy Cruz de Mendoza on Monday, October 2, at 6:45 p.m.

Then, on matchday 8, they will be local again: on Sunday the 8th, at 2:30 p.m., they will host Gimnasia de La Plata.

– Probable Formations –

Independent: Rodrigo Rey; Mauricio Isla, Javier Báez, Joaquín Laso, Felipe Aguilar and Damián Pérez; Federico Mancuello, Iván Marcone and Braian Martínez; Matías Giménez and Alexis Canelo. DT: Carlos Tevez.

Institute: Manuel Roffo; Juan Franco, Exequiel Parnisari, Fernando Alarcón and Jonathan Bay; Nicolás Linares, Gabriel Graciani and Gastón Lodico; Jonas Acevedo Brahian Cuello and Adrián Martínez. DT: Diego Dabove.

Referee: Darío Herrera.

VAR: Germán Delfino.Field: IndependienteStart time: 15.TV: TNT Sports.

