Institute announced the arrival of a new reinforcement for the National Basketball League

Institute announced the arrival of a new reinforcement for the National Basketball League

The Institute reported the hiring of forward Mauro Cosolito for the next white-and-red competitions. He will be the fourth major chip in Lucas Victoriano’s team.

La Gloria continues to work with the assembly of the squad for the challenge of the 2023-24 season that will compete in the National League and the South American League. “I decided to come to the Institute because I like to compete and win. There are many challenges ahead and we hope to do it in the best way”, declared the new red-and-white player.

The forward born in Santa Fé is the fourth confirmed record for the Victoriano team that already has Leandro Vildoza, Javier Saiz, Federico Elías and Bautista Lugarini (U23).

Mauro, 34 years old and 1.95 meters tall, arrives in Alta Córdoba after being champion with Quimsa in the last National League where he averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 48 games.

Cosolito records an extensive trajectory during his career. He took his first steps at Banco Provincia de Santa Fé. He then had steps through Unión (SF), where he achieved promotion to the Argentine League (former TNA) in 2013, Olímpico (2014-2017), Ferro (2017-2019) and Quimsa (2019-2023).

In the Fusion Mauro Cosolito was captain for two seasons and won his first elite basketball titles: Super 20 2021, Super Cup 2021, Basketball Champions League Americas and National League 2022-23. In addition, in 2015-16, the man from Santa Fe was chosen as the best sixth man of the regular season representing Olímpico de La Banda.

“Expectations are very good. From the side that touches me, I will help so that the club continues as high as possible in all competitions”, Cosolito stated.

