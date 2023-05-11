Home » Institute: Bovaglio tried several changes with Columbus in mind
Institute: Bovaglio tried several changes with Columbus in mind

The Instituto squad trained this Thursday morning in Salsipuedes, polishing the last details before facing Colón in Alta Córdoba this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for the 16th date of the Professional League.

DT Lucas Bovaglio was not satisfied with what his team showed in the 3-0 defeat against Barracas and that is why he is evaluating various variants in the starting lineup.

Although he did not confirm anything and will wait until the last minute to do so, the coach has it in his head to modify the starting 11.

On the one hand, it has an obligatory variant, since Giuliano Cerato reached the fifth yellow card. His place will be occupied by the Paraguayan Juan Franco.

In addition, the Uruguayan Joaquín Varela would leave for the return of Leonel Mosevich, who complied with his suspension.

A tactical variant that could add to the defense is the entry of Sebastián Corda for Jonathan Bay, who had a weak performance against Barracas.

In midfield, Bovaglio tested at a time during practice with the entry of Nicolás Watson for Roberto Bochi, who is suffering from physical discomfort. But then “Nico” came out.

And Santiago Rodríguez would return up, leaving the starting team Brahian Cuello.

In this way, a probable formation at this time would be: Carranza; Franco, Alarcón, Mosevich and Corda; Graciani, Linares, Nicolás Watson and Lodico; Santiago Rodriguez and Martinez.

Tomorrow the squad will go back to work and it is likely that the coach will clear his last hours there. Even this morning he tested more name variants and no more variants are ruled out. La Gloria is at stake a lot this Saturday and his DT knows that the margin of error is very small.

After this game, Instituto will visit San Lorenzo at the Nuevo Gasómetro on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Positions in the Professional League

