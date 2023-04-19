Institute: Nicolás Linares and the keys to a return to victory

Instituto trained this Wednesday morning at Salsipuedes thinking about what will be the game this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against Banfield in Alta Córdoba.

In the run-up to the meeting with El Taladro, the midfielder Nicolás Linares spoke, who highlighted some positive things that they showed before Defense and Justice but also focused on what they should improve.

“The reality is that Argentine football is very even, you have to have results, we obviously always want to win but I think that if we play games this way there will be more of us who will reach the three points”, explained the former Córdoba Central of Santiago del Estero.

About what was the 1-0 loss against Defense, he said: “Obviously it hurts us to lose. I think we have to keep improving details, we have to keep polishing game situations that lead us to lose three points or lead us to tie when we have to win”.

And in that sense, he added: “We are facing a great rival that is Defense and Justice, they have played an oiled game for a long time, many years ago. We are a group whether you like it or not, most of us are new here this year. And we found a fast solidity, we found a fast game system, an identity. And obviously if we play like the other day, I think we are going to have more positive results than negative ones”.

On the other hand, Linares explained that “the game with Vélez was a very solid game for us, perhaps we generated fewer goal situations than the one we generated in Defense and we have to win.”

And then he concluded: “And in the game that we generate the most, we have to lose. You notice that we won possession, we handled the middle, we handled the ball to Defense and we have to lose the game. But that’s why I tell you, it’s the same thing in Argentine soccer, that is, nothing guarantees you win ”.

