Institute will receive Banfield for the date 13

The duel corresponding to date 13 of Argentina – Professional League 2023 will be played next Sunday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. (Argentine time).

After the victory obtained in the previous day, the visiting team wants to maintain the enthusiasm of its supporters. The local needs to add three again after their defeat in the last game.

The Institute does not want to regret another fall: 0 to 1 ended its match against Defense and Justice. In the previous 4 rounds, their results were mixed: they have won 2 matches and lost 2. They were able to score 4 goals and have conceded 7.

Banfield arrives with a healthy boost after beating Central Córdoba (SE) 1-0. In the last dates he had 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw. He was able to score 5 goals and has conceded 8.

In the history of the tournament, the last 5 duels favor the visit that has 2 victories while the other 3 games were draws. The last time they met in this competition was on April 23, in the Torneo Clausura 2006 tournament, and by 2-0.

The local is in fourteenth place with 16 points (4 PG – 4 PE – 4 PP), while the visitor reached 13 points and is placed in twenty-second place in the tournament (3 PG – 4 PE – 5 PP ).

The designated referee for the match is Jorge Balińo.

N° Equipment Pts. Pj Pg Pe Pp Df 1 River Plate 30 12 10 0 2 17 2 Saint Lawrence 24 12 7 3 2 9 3 Central Rosary 22 12 6 4 2 2 14 Institute 16 12 4 4 4 -1 22 Banfield 13 12 3 4 5 -6

Instituto and Banfield hours, depending on the country

Argentina: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 3:30 p.m.

El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 4:30 p.m.

